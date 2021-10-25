Nigella Lawson was able to do a vegan diet for only two weeks; here’s why

Food writer Nigella Lawson could not last beyond two weeks with her vegan diet. She recently admitted that she had just started with the diet, and was two weeks into it, before she started craving eggs.

According to a report in The Independent, the TV cook and author was quoted as telling The Sunday Times that she was “very run down” after being on a vegan diet for two weeks, adding that while she respects those who subscribe to the diet, human beings “have the teeth for meat”.

ALSO READ | Nigella Lawson removes the term ‘sl*t’ from her raspberries in chardonnay jelly recipe

“I couldn’t be vegan, though I do love vegetables. I don’t see the point. I’m very happy to not eat so much meat, but I do love it,” the Cook, Eat, Repeat author told the outlet. She also said the desire to have eggs when she was doing the plant-based diet, was “sudden”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson)

It is a fact that doctors advise on having eggs once every day, for it is hailed as a superfood, containing:

– Vitamin A – 6 per cent

– Vitamin B5 – 7 per cent

– Vitamin B12 – 9 per cent

– Phosphorus – 9 per cent

– Vitamin B2 – 15 per cent

– Selenium – 22 per cent

Nowadays, there are some plant-based egg options available, too. Read all about it here.

Lawson, who shares recipes on social media on the regular, also said she does not see how plant-based food is “better for you” because of “intensive factory-making”.

“As far as I’m concerned, I want to eat proper food, and I don’t want to lecture anyone because I feel, well, I cling to the thing that we have the teeth for meat and so it’s natural for us to want to eat it… I know it’s an argument that a lot of vegans disagree with… I respect that position but I feel that I’m not ready,” she further stated.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!