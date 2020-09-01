scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Nigella Lawson to come up with new TV series, Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 1, 2020 3:50:08 pm
nigella lawson, nigella lawson eat cook repeat, nigella lawson book, nigella lawson series, indian express, indian express, indian express news“More than just a mantra, cook, eat, repeat is the story of my life,” she was quoted as saying. (File)

Popular food writer and author Nigella Lawson is coming up with a new TV series, Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat on BBC Two. According to a report on BBC, Lawson will be divulging the many rituals she follows in her kitchen along with some new recipes like Crab Mac’n’Cheese, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake, and Fear Free Fish Stew. The same report further states that she will also be talking about the inspiration for the recipes. “More than just a mantra, cook, eat, repeat is the story of my life,” she was quoted as saying.

The six-part series will be accompanied by an hour special Christmas programme. She took to social media to share the news.

Incidentally, Cook, Eat, Repeat is also the title of her upcoming book which is scheduled to be out in October. “Food, for me, is a constant pleasure: I like to think greedily about it, reflect deeply on it, learn from it; it provides comfort, inspiration, meaning and beauty, as well as sustenance and structure. More than just a mantra, “cook, eat, repeat” is the story of my life,” she shared on her website.

“The recipes I write come from my life, my home,” she further stated on the website. And much like the show, her book will be an infusion of the personal with her professional. It will have 50 new recipes, containing something for everyone. If you have variant tastes or prefer something unique, you need not worry. You will find something in here.

Going by the descriptions, the series and the book seem to be offshoots of each other.

