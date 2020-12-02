Nigella Lawson shares ‘soothing picture’ of dal chawal; some facts about the comfort food

Nigella Lawson was all praise for this 'soothing picture' of dal chawal. (Source: Nigella Lawson/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

The reach of Indian dishes across the world is unparalleled. Whether is it US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris or Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, many notable personalities have expressed their fondness for Indian food. Joining them is food writer and television cook Nigella Lawson who recently took to Instagram to share a ‘soothing picture’ of dal chawal.

Take a look at her post below:

“This soothing picture of Dal Chaval (rice and lentil soup) by @nutsisnitin is #postoftheweek,” she captioned her post.

As soon as she shared the picture, many fans, followers and fellow foodies started sharing their own take on the desi staple. While some paired it with accompaniments like ghee, others preferred pickle and mint chutney.

But did you know about these health benefits of a plate of dal chawal?

*The combination is known to be high in fibre and antioxidants along with vitamins A, D, E and K.

*It helps improve metabolism, aids digestion, reduces inflammation in the body, promotes weight loss, and hence helps build immunity.

Have rice and dal for lunch which is a good combination of nutrients. (Source: Getty Images) Have rice and dal for lunch which is a good combination of nutrients. (Source: Getty Images)

Now, would you like to try a lip-smacking dal recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor?

Prep time: 6-10 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup – Split skinless pigeon peas (tuvar dal/arhar dal), soaked for 20 minutes

1 tsp – Ghee

1 tsp – Oil

1 tbsp – Garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp – Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

7-8 – Curry leaves

1 tsp + for garnish – Green chillies, finely chopped

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

2 pinch – Asafoetida

Method

*Add dal along with 2-2½ cups water, ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder and a pinch of asafoetida in a pressure cooker. Cover and pressure cook on high heat for six whistles or 2 minutes. Remove from heat and mash the dal.

*Boil two cups water in a deep non-stick pan.

*Heat ghee and oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds and let them change colour.

*Add curry leaves, chopped garlic and sauté till garlic is light brown. Add remaining turmeric powder, chopped green chillies and remaining asafoetida. Mix and add the dal, stir to mix and add salt. Mix well.

*Add boiled water, stir to mix, cover and bring to a boil. Add chopped coriander and mix well.

*Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot.

