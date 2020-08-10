New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern relishes chhole puri during Hindu temple visit; recipe inside

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern just had a traditional Indian meal during a temple visit, (Source: Muktesh Pardeshi/Instagram) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern just had a traditional Indian meal during a temple visit, (Source: Muktesh Pardeshi/Instagram)

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, recently paid a visit to a Radha Krishna temple in Auckland, ahead of the national elections.

Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand ⁦@jacindaardern⁩ at ⁦@indiannewslink⁩ event on 6 Aug 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Adn25UE1cO — Muktesh Pardeshi (@MukteshPardeshi) August 8, 2020

During her visit, the 40-year-old also enjoyed a traditional Indian meal comprising chhole, puri and dal, pictures of which have now caught the attention of netizens.

Lovers of Indian food will know how comforting a plate of chhole puri can be. If you are already thinking of treating yourself to this dish, try these puri and chhole recipes.

Chhole recipe, courtesy chef Nisha Madhulika

Ingredients

1 cup – Kabuli chana (washed and soaked in water for 8-10 hours)

Salt as per taste

Less than ½ tsp – Baking soda

2 – Tea bags

1 – Raw potato, peeled

4 – Tomatoes, pureed

2- Green chilly, sliced

1 inch – Ginger baton, sliced

2 -3 tbsp – Coriander leaves, chopped

2-3 tbsp – Oil

1 tsp – Cumin seeds, coarsely ground

1 tsp – Pomegranate seeds

1 tsp – Dry fenugreek seeds

½ tsp – Ginger paste

½ tsp – Green chilly paste

1 tsp – Coriander powder

¼ tsp – Red chilli powder

¼ tsp – Garam masala

Method

* In a pressure cooker, add soaked kabuli chana and about 1½ cup water. Add a little salt and baking soda. Put the tea bags. Now add the raw potato. Cover the lid and boil.

* After one whistle, reduce the flame and allow it to simmer for six or seven more minutes. The turn off the flame and set aside.

* In a pan, heat oil. Add cumin seeds, pomegranate seeds, dry fenugreek seeds, ginger paste and green chilly paste. Saute the ingredients for a while.

* Now add coriander powder, sliced green chillies and ginger, and tomato puree. Saute the ingredients. Add red chilli powder and mix. Now add salt as per taste and mix.

* Once the masala is cooked, add the boiled chhole to it. Add garam masala and coriander leaves and mix well. Cut the boiled potato into small pieces and add to chhole masala.

* Let the chhole simmer for about three to four minutes on low flame. Your chhole is ready.

Puri recipe

If you are bored of having regular puris, try making crunchy and stuffed puris with potato, or delicious bedmi puris make of urad dal. In case you are looking for a healthier option, you can also try making them with samo rice, whose grains are smaller than regular rice.

