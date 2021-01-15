New York bakery made famous by SATC shares recipe for ‘Carrie Cupcake’

The Magnolia Bakery and its cupcake appeared on the HBO show in 2000, when Carrie and Miranda first spoke about a "cute furniture maker" called Aidan, who then went on to become Carrie's epic love, second only after Mr Big. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Unless you have been living under a rock, news must have reached you that Sex and the City, a popular television show in the late 90s and early 2000s, which also had two film installments, is returning! Which means all your favourite characters from the show/film — Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), among others, will make a comeback, and their respective stories will carry forward from where the last film concluded.

And now, in honour of the relaunch, a New York-based bakery made famous by the hit show, has shared the recipe for its iconic ‘Carrie Cupcake’, named after Parker’s character.

The Magnolia Bakery and its cupcake appeared on the HBO show in 2000, when Carrie and Miranda first spoke about a “cute furniture maker” called Aidan, who then went on to become Carrie’s epic love, second only after Mr Big.

In an Instagram post, they wrote: “And just like that…we’re 25! We’re having a Carrie cupcake to celebrate the sweet Sex and the City revival news! Who else is having a cupcake celebration?! (sic)”

Now, even if you do not reside in Manhattan, you can eat this delectable cupcake with pink frosting, which the bakery added to its menu in 2007, in honour of the show.

Bobbie Lloyd, Magnolia Bakery’s chief baking officer, told Insider: “We chose the same cupcake she’s eating in the show — a vanilla cupcake with pink pastel vanilla buttercream — and added a classic daisy decon, one of our signature decorations. Our vanilla cupcakes have always been one of our bestselling flavours and we are known for our pastel buttercreams, so it’s no surprise this design remains popular. This staple Magnolia Bakery product has been around for a quarter of a century, and we are sure it will be popular for years to come.”

According to the outlet, here is the recipe:

– 3 cups cake flour

– 1 ¾ teaspoons baking powder

– ¼ teaspoon baking soda

– ½ teaspoon salt

– 1 cup of whole milk

– ½ cup sour cream

– 2 sticks of unsalted butter (room temperature)

– 1 ½ cups granulated sugar

– 1 ¾ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

– 4 egg whites

Method

* Before you start, preheat your oven to 162-degree Celsius and line two 12-cup muffin tins with paper liners.

* In a medium-sized bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set it aside. In a liquid measuring cup, whisk your milk and sour cream until no lumps remain.

* In a stand mixer, cream your butter, sugar, and vanilla on medium speed until the mixture is light and fluffy (around three to five minutes). Scrape the sides, as well as the bottom.

* Turn your mixer to medium speed and slowly add the egg whites a little at a time, making sure they’re incorporated before adding more. Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides, bottom of the bowl, and paddle again.

* Turn your mixer to low speed and add the flour mixture in three additions, alternating with the milk mixture and beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Mix everything for about 15 seconds.

* Stop and remove the bowl.

* Evenly scoop the batter into your muffin cups. Bake for 20-22 minutes, until the tops spring when touched, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

