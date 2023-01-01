Usher in New Year with these yummy millet croquettes; recipe inside

Now that you are reading this story, you already know the health benefits of millets. Through my webinars, I have learnt people are now waking up to healthier alternatives. In earlier days, it was an effort for them to understand and accept these grains but now not just millets, people are well informed and are looking for a holistic approach towards good health.

They now know the importance of probiotics, sourdough and even lacto-fermentation; if you are informed you are your own nutritionist. In 2023, take charge of your health and make sure you continue to make mindful choices.

Here is a simple recipe that beautifully summarises 2022 for me. It has sourdough, lacto-fermented pickle and an interesting croquette, which I decided to not deep-fry; you can air-fry them. Read more for the step-by-step recipe and refer to the video attached.

Green garlic browntop millet croquette

Ingredients (makes 12)

· ¾ cup boiled millet

· 1/2 cup finely-chopped green garlic

· ¼ cup lacto-fermented carrot chunks (any lacto-fermented veggie)

· 2 tbsp browntop millet flour

· 1 tbsp mascarpone cheese

· Rock salt to taste

· 1 tsp Italian seasonings (any dried herbs of your choice)

· 2-3 tsp extra virgin olive oil for greasing

Method

1. In a deep bowl, mix all the ingredients.

2. Grease your hands and start forming croquettes.

3. You can even stuff it with more cheese in the middle. I kept it plain and topped up with more cheese while plating.

4. On a preheated cast iron griddle, start arranging them. Cook them evenly from both the sides with regular flipping.

5. You can serve them as it is with your favourite dip. I went a little extra mile and smeared freshly-made cherry tomatoes onto my freshly-baked sourdough bread. Top it with the croquettes, more mascarpone cheese and some bits of lacto-fermented raw turmeric pickle.

6. Serve them fresh and continue experimenting more with these wonder grains. They are a powerhouse of nutrition. Let this easy recipe be a good start to your 2023 health goals. Happy New Year to all.

Shalini Rajani is a millet coach and founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.

