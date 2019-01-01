Easy and impressive recipes to help you throw a festive New Year’s Party

Amidst exchanging wishes and celebrations, the old year has given way to a new one. People are celebrating the joy of ushering into a new year by indulging in good music, drinks and food with their loved ones. In fact, several New Year parties are lined up at various places and several restaurants are offering discounts. However, in case you are hosting a party at home or want to cook something special for the New Year, and are still undecided on the menu, we have you covered.

Advertising

We have put together some amazing dishes for you that you can easily whip up and make the new year a memorable one. Cook them and make your party a success.

Chapli Kebab

By Chef Swaminandan, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza Today Okhla

Ingredients

1 kg – Mutton (with fat)

80gm – Finally chopped onions

80gm – Peeled, deseeded and finely chopped tomatoes

Tomato slices

Black pepper

10gms – Coriander seeds

Salt to taste

Cooking oil for grilling/shallow frying

Method

* Prepare a mince using mutton, salt, and pepper.

Advertising

* Mix the chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander seeds together with the minced meat.

* Add salt and black pepper according to taste.

* Prepare kebab patties with the meat mixture and keep it aside.

* Heat a fry-pan/grill and add oil. Place the kebab patties and cook it on both sides for two to three minutes until it gets brown.

* Add sliced tomatoes while frying. It will add a nice tinge of sourness to the kebabs.

* Serve the kebab with raita or a naan.

Baked Chicken Caprese Pasta

By Delmonte

Ingredients

2 cups – Del Monte farfalle, uncooked

1 cup – Boneless chicken cubes, tossed in oil with ginger garlic paste and salt

2 1/4 cups – Chicken stock

1/3 cup – Cream

250g – Mozzarella, grated

1/3 cup – Fresh basil

1tsp – Chili flakes

1tsp – Garlic, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

*Preheat the oven at 200 °C. Grease 9*6 inches of the baking dish and in a bowl, combine the cream, chicken cubes, 100 grams mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, garlic, half of the basil, chicken stock, chilli flakes salt and pepper to taste.

* Add pasta and mix.

*Empty the bowl into baking dish and then cover the dish with foil. Bake for 35-40 minutes.

*Take the dish out carefully and check if the pasta is cooked well. If not, you can bake them for another five to seven minutes.

* Take out the dish and add the remaining mozzarella and basil and broil it uncovered until the cheese melts and it turns just golden brown.

*Allow this to sit for a few minutes.

*Serve hot.

Wild Mushroom Risotto

By Chef Swatantra, Executive chef at Azaya Beach Resort, Goa

Ingredients

60g – Risotto rice

30g – Wild mushroom-

25g – Butter

60ml – Veg Broth

15ml – Olive oil

10ml – White wine

1 – Cheese Tuile

25g – Parmesan cheese

Method

*Melt some butter in a heavy large skillet over medium-high heat.

*Add mushrooms and sprinkle some salt.

*Sauté mushrooms for three to four minutes till they are tender and are beginning to look brown.

*Put these mushrooms in a medium bowl.

*Put the veg broth in a saucepan and let it simmer for a while.

*Melt the remaining butter with olive oil in heavy large saucepan over medium-low heat.

*Add leek and sprinkle with salt. Sauté for four to five minutes till they until tender.

* Add some rice and increase the heat to medium.

* Stir and cook the rice for three to four minutes.

*Add some white wine and stir it for a minute till it is is absorbed.

* Add the veg broth and keep stirring till all the broth is absorbed.

*Continue adding the broth and keep stirring it until almost all broth. Then add some more rice.

*Stir the sautéed mushrooms. Continue adding the broth and keep stirring it until most of the broth is absorbed. See to it that the rice is tender and the risotto is creamy,.

* Add grated Parmesan cheese.

*Transfer the risotto into a serving bowl.

*Garnish with Cheese tuile.

Shanghai Tenderloin

By Chef Swaminandan, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza Today Okhla

Ingredients

220ml – Beef steak

30g – Broccoli

20g – Asparagus

15g – Snow peas

20g – French beans

20g – Capsicum

50g – Onion

10g – Pokchoy

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

10g – Leek

10g – Celery

2tsp – Kikkoman Soya Sauce

1tsp – Dark Soya Sauce

1tbsp – Hoisin Sauce

1tsp – Sesame Oil

10g – Chopped garlic

1tsp – Cooking Wine

Chilli paste to taste

1tbsp – Refine Oil

1tbsp – Oyster Sauce

Method

* Cut the beef steak in slices and marinate with salt, pepper and Kikkoman Soya Sauce. Leave it

aside for five minutes.

* Grill the steaks till they have a brown tinge.

*Cut the vegetables into small pieces.

* Heat the wok and add garlic, onion and the rest of the sauces.

* Add the stock and mix it nicely.

* Add all the vegetables and season them.

* Add the tenderloin and the sauce.

Advertising

*Put it in a bowl and garnish with golden fried garlic.

*Serve hot with rice or noodles.

Have a Happy New Year!