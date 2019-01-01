Easy and impressive recipes to help you throw a festive New Year’s Party

Amidst exchanging wishes and celebrations, the old year has given way to a new one. People are celebrating the joy of ushering into a new year by indulging in good music, drinks and food with their loved ones. In fact, several New Year parties are lined up at various places and several restaurants are offering discounts. However, in case you are hosting a party at home or want to cook something special for the New Year, and are still undecided on the menu, we have you covered.
We have put together some amazing dishes for you that you can easily whip up and make the new year a memorable one. Cook them and make your party a success.
Chapli Kebab
By Chef Swaminandan, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza Today Okhla
Ingredients
1 kg – Mutton (with fat)
80gm – Finally chopped onions
80gm – Peeled, deseeded and finely chopped tomatoes
Tomato slices
Black pepper
10gms – Coriander seeds
Salt to taste
Cooking oil for grilling/shallow frying
Method
* Prepare a mince using mutton, salt, and pepper.
* Mix the chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander seeds together with the minced meat.
* Add salt and black pepper according to taste.
* Prepare kebab patties with the meat mixture and keep it aside.
* Heat a fry-pan/grill and add oil. Place the kebab patties and cook it on both sides for two to three minutes until it gets brown.
* Add sliced tomatoes while frying. It will add a nice tinge of sourness to the kebabs.
* Serve the kebab with raita or a naan.
Baked Chicken Caprese Pasta
By Delmonte
Ingredients
2 cups – Del Monte farfalle, uncooked
1 cup – Boneless chicken cubes, tossed in oil with ginger garlic paste and salt
2 1/4 cups – Chicken stock
1/3 cup – Cream
250g – Mozzarella, grated
1/3 cup – Fresh basil
1tsp – Chili flakes
1tsp – Garlic, finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
*Preheat the oven at 200 °C. Grease 9*6 inches of the baking dish and in a bowl, combine the cream, chicken cubes, 100 grams mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, garlic, half of the basil, chicken stock, chilli flakes salt and pepper to taste.
* Add pasta and mix.
*Empty the bowl into baking dish and then cover the dish with foil. Bake for 35-40 minutes.
*Take the dish out carefully and check if the pasta is cooked well. If not, you can bake them for another five to seven minutes.
* Take out the dish and add the remaining mozzarella and basil and broil it uncovered until the cheese melts and it turns just golden brown.
*Allow this to sit for a few minutes.
*Serve hot.
Wild Mushroom Risotto
By Chef Swatantra, Executive chef at Azaya Beach Resort, Goa
Ingredients
60g – Risotto rice
30g – Wild mushroom-
25g – Butter
60ml – Veg Broth
15ml – Olive oil
10ml – White wine
1 – Cheese Tuile
25g – Parmesan cheese
Method
*Melt some butter in a heavy large skillet over medium-high heat.
*Add mushrooms and sprinkle some salt.
*Sauté mushrooms for three to four minutes till they are tender and are beginning to look brown.
*Put these mushrooms in a medium bowl.
*Put the veg broth in a saucepan and let it simmer for a while.
*Melt the remaining butter with olive oil in heavy large saucepan over medium-low heat.
*Add leek and sprinkle with salt. Sauté for four to five minutes till they until tender.
* Add some rice and increase the heat to medium.
* Stir and cook the rice for three to four minutes.
*Add some white wine and stir it for a minute till it is is absorbed.
* Add the veg broth and keep stirring till all the broth is absorbed.
*Continue adding the broth and keep stirring it until almost all broth. Then add some more rice.
*Stir the sautéed mushrooms. Continue adding the broth and keep stirring it until most of the broth is absorbed. See to it that the rice is tender and the risotto is creamy,.
* Add grated Parmesan cheese.
*Transfer the risotto into a serving bowl.
*Garnish with Cheese tuile.
Shanghai Tenderloin
By Chef Swaminandan, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza Today Okhla
Ingredients
220ml – Beef steak
30g – Broccoli
20g – Asparagus
15g – Snow peas
20g – French beans
20g – Capsicum
50g – Onion
10g – Pokchoy
Salt to taste
Black pepper powder to taste
10g – Leek
10g – Celery
2tsp – Kikkoman Soya Sauce
1tsp – Dark Soya Sauce
1tbsp – Hoisin Sauce
1tsp – Sesame Oil
10g – Chopped garlic
1tsp – Cooking Wine
Chilli paste to taste
1tbsp – Refine Oil
1tbsp – Oyster Sauce
Method
* Cut the beef steak in slices and marinate with salt, pepper and Kikkoman Soya Sauce. Leave it
aside for five minutes.
* Grill the steaks till they have a brown tinge.
*Cut the vegetables into small pieces.
* Heat the wok and add garlic, onion and the rest of the sauces.
* Add the stock and mix it nicely.
* Add all the vegetables and season them.
* Add the tenderloin and the sauce.
*Put it in a bowl and garnish with golden fried garlic.
*Serve hot with rice or noodles.
Have a Happy New Year!