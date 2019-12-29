New Year Party: Welcome your guests with these delicious recipes

Make your New Year party extra special with these mouth-watering recipes. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Make your New Year party extra special with these mouth-watering recipes. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Ringing in the new year with friends and family is the best feeling and to top it all, with delicious food, prepared with love and care is a treat. So if you are gearing up to welcome guests on the new year and make the evening special, here are some interesting and mouth-watering recipes that you should try.

Jalapeno Potato by chef Tarun Sibal, director, One Fine Meal

Usher in the New Year with this easy recipe. Usher in the New Year with this easy recipe.

Ingredients

2 Tsp – Refined oil

1tsp – Garlic

4tbsp – Soaked kidney beans

2tbsp – French beans

4tbsp – Jalapeno

1tsp – Paprika powder

Salt to taste

2tsp – Cheddar cheese

2 cups – Water

6 no – Medium potato

Oil for deep frying

2tbsp – Jalapeno mayonnaise

4tsp – Crispy fried leeks

Micro greens for garnish

Method

*Take a frying pan add 2 tsp refined oil, garlic, kidney beans, french beans, jalapeno, paprika powder, salt and saute for two minutes then add cheddar cheese and saute for one minute.

*Take a deep pan and add six cups of water and boil the Potato for 10 minutes without closing the lid. After that scope out the potatoes.

*Take a pan for deep frying and deep fry scoped potatoes for 2 minutes

*Take a serving plate, place the deep fried potatoes, fill with jalapeno mayonnaise and fill with the mixture made.

*Garnish with crispy fried leeks and the dish is ready to serve.

Carrot and Beetroot Pancake with Berries by executive chef Manoj Rawat, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon Baani Square

Relish the best of New Year with this easy recipe. Relish the best of New Year with this easy recipe.

Ingredients

300g – Flour

6 nos – Eggs

500g – Cream

300 ml – Milk

20g – Sugar

10g – Baking powder

200g – Freshly grated carrots

150g – Grated beetroot

50g – Fresh berries (blueberries/cranberries/raspberries)

Honey – to drizzle on top

Method

*Separate egg yolk and whites.

*Whisk egg white to a hard peak consistency.

*Make a batter by mixing all the ingredients and fold in egg whites to form a light batter.

*Heat a non-stick pan, pour the batter for pancakes.

*Flip to other side after 3-4 minutes.

6. Serve hot with fresh berries and honey.

Quick and Easy Pineapple Chicken Bites by executive sous chef Vineet Bahuguna, Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/Saket

Savour the best of New Year with this tasty recipe Savour the best of New Year with this tasty recipe

Ingredients

120g – Diced chicken leg

120g – Pineapple cubes

1/2tsp – salt

1/4tsp – Black pepper

40g – Barbeque sauce

10g – Chopped parsley

30ml- Oil

6 no – Bamboo sticks

Method

*Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper & half of the oil and let it rest.

*Skewer in Bamboo stick two pieces of pineapple and one of chicken in the middle.

*Apply rest of the oil on the pan and sear the stick and let the chicken cook.

*Brush Barbeque sauce on top and garnish with Chopped parsley.

*Serve hot with remaining sauce on side.

Bharwan Khumb by chef Kasi Viswanathan, director food and beverage, Radisson Blu Atria, Bengaluru

Make your New Year special with this recipe Make your New Year special with this recipe

Ingredients

150g – Button mushroom

15ml – Cooking oil

3g – Turmeric powder

10g – Garam masala

5g – Green chilli

8g – Cashew nut paste

3g – Salt

40g – Hung curd

15g – Gram flour

20g – Beans

20g – Carrots

15g – Spinach

5g – Ginger

5g – Garlic

Method

*Clean the mushroom thoroughly and destem them carefully retaining the caps.

*Blanch the mushroom with salt, turmeric powder. Strain and keep it aside.

*Sauté the filling for stuffed mushroom with chop garlic, ginger, green chili, finely chop carrot and beans cook till its gets tender.

*And then add cashewnut powder, amul cheese, turmeric powder, jeera powder, garam masala, chat masala and salt.

*Fill a little of the stuffing into each cap and top with a drop of the cashew cream.

*Make a margination with bhuna basan, mustard oil, yellow chilli powder, jeera powder, kasoori methi powder, black salt, hang curd, amul cream, amul cheese, garam masala powder.

*Preheat clay pot oven mode for in the highest temperature.

*Roast mushroom till it’s get brown in colour.

*Serve hot dish with fresh coriander leaves.

