New Year Party: Welcome your guests with these delicious recipes

Ringing in the new year with friends and family is the best feeling and to top it all, with delicious food, prepared with love and care is a treat. So if you are gearing up to welcome guests on the new year and make the evening special, here are some interesting and mouth-watering recipes that you should try.
Jalapeno Potato by chef Tarun Sibal, director, One Fine Meal
Ingredients
2 Tsp – Refined oil
1tsp – Garlic
4tbsp – Soaked kidney beans
2tbsp – French beans
4tbsp – Jalapeno
1tsp – Paprika powder
Salt to taste
2tsp – Cheddar cheese
2 cups – Water
6 no – Medium potato
Oil for deep frying
2tbsp – Jalapeno mayonnaise
4tsp – Crispy fried leeks
Micro greens for garnish
Method
*Take a frying pan add 2 tsp refined oil, garlic, kidney beans, french beans, jalapeno, paprika powder, salt and saute for two minutes then add cheddar cheese and saute for one minute.
*Take a deep pan and add six cups of water and boil the Potato for 10 minutes without closing the lid. After that scope out the potatoes.
*Take a pan for deep frying and deep fry scoped potatoes for 2 minutes
*Take a serving plate, place the deep fried potatoes, fill with jalapeno mayonnaise and fill with the mixture made.
*Garnish with crispy fried leeks and the dish is ready to serve.
Carrot and Beetroot Pancake with Berries by executive chef Manoj Rawat, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon Baani Square
Ingredients
300g – Flour
6 nos – Eggs
500g – Cream
300 ml – Milk
20g – Sugar
10g – Baking powder
200g – Freshly grated carrots
150g – Grated beetroot
50g – Fresh berries (blueberries/cranberries/raspberries)
Honey – to drizzle on top
Method
*Separate egg yolk and whites.
*Whisk egg white to a hard peak consistency.
*Make a batter by mixing all the ingredients and fold in egg whites to form a light batter.
*Heat a non-stick pan, pour the batter for pancakes.
*Flip to other side after 3-4 minutes.
6. Serve hot with fresh berries and honey.
Quick and Easy Pineapple Chicken Bites by executive sous chef Vineet Bahuguna, Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/Saket
Ingredients
120g – Diced chicken leg
120g – Pineapple cubes
1/2tsp – salt
1/4tsp – Black pepper
40g – Barbeque sauce
10g – Chopped parsley
30ml- Oil
6 no – Bamboo sticks
Method
*Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper & half of the oil and let it rest.
*Skewer in Bamboo stick two pieces of pineapple and one of chicken in the middle.
*Apply rest of the oil on the pan and sear the stick and let the chicken cook.
*Brush Barbeque sauce on top and garnish with Chopped parsley.
*Serve hot with remaining sauce on side.
Bharwan Khumb by chef Kasi Viswanathan, director food and beverage, Radisson Blu Atria, Bengaluru
Ingredients
150g – Button mushroom
15ml – Cooking oil
3g – Turmeric powder
10g – Garam masala
5g – Green chilli
8g – Cashew nut paste
3g – Salt
40g – Hung curd
15g – Gram flour
20g – Beans
20g – Carrots
15g – Spinach
5g – Ginger
5g – Garlic
Method
*Clean the mushroom thoroughly and destem them carefully retaining the caps.
*Blanch the mushroom with salt, turmeric powder. Strain and keep it aside.
*Sauté the filling for stuffed mushroom with chop garlic, ginger, green chili, finely chop carrot and beans cook till its gets tender.
*And then add cashewnut powder, amul cheese, turmeric powder, jeera powder, garam masala, chat masala and salt.
*Fill a little of the stuffing into each cap and top with a drop of the cashew cream.
*Make a margination with bhuna basan, mustard oil, yellow chilli powder, jeera powder, kasoori methi powder, black salt, hang curd, amul cream, amul cheese, garam masala powder.
*Preheat clay pot oven mode for in the highest temperature.
*Roast mushroom till it’s get brown in colour.
*Serve hot dish with fresh coriander leaves.
