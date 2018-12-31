New Year 2019: Start this year on a sweet note with these delicious dessert recipes

With 2019 just a day away, New Year celebrations have already begun and it’s only expected that you would want to ring in the coming year with your near and dear ones with some amazing drinks, food, and delectable desserts. While the internet is flooded with recipes of desserts, it is important to get your hands on the right recipe, so that you start the year on a sweet note and do not end up disappointing your guests.

Advertising

To help you usher in the new year with some amazing desserts and memorable moments, we have assembled some delicious restaurant-style dessert recipes that are simple to prepare and are sure to leave your guests impressed.

Cinnamon Star Cookies

By Stephane Calvet, Executive Chef, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Ingredients

2 kg – Butter

2.2 kg – Castor sugar

200g – Christmas mix spice

100g – Cinnamon powder

300g – Honey

150g – Glucose

1 kg – Cream

1 kg – Buckwheat flour

3.5 kg – Bread flour

100g – Baking soda

Method

Advertising

* Make a creamy mixture of honey, glucose, butter, and sugar together.

* Whip the cream and add to the flour and soda.

* Mix together and keep in the chiller for a week.

* Roll out and cut in star shapes.

* Bake at 190 degrees Celcius till golden brown.

Chocolate and Almond Rum Ball

By Chef Manish Malhotra

Ingredients

250g – Chocolate sponge eggless

100g – Dark chocolate

150 ml – Single cream

100g – Almond

100g – Castor sugar

10g – Instant coffee powder

15 ml – Dark Rum

Method

* Heat cream in a pan, bring it to a boil and remove from heat. Add the chocolate and keep aside till slightly cool and then mix well.

* Toast the almonds in the oven at 180 degree Celsius for 8-10 mins. Roughly chop the almonds.

* Heat castor sugar in a pan and caramelise, add the roughly chopped almonds and remove the nougat on to a parchment paper. Crush the nougat with a rolling pin till slightly coarse.

* In a mixing bowl crumb the chocolate sponge till breadcrumb consistency, add half the chocolate ganache, instant coffee powder dissolved in a teaspoon of water, rum, and mix with hands till the mixture is even in consistency.

* Now add 2/3 of the crushed almond nougat into the mix and form into small round balls (35-40 gm) and refrigerate.

* Once slightly set, coat the rum balls with the remaining chocolate ganache.

* Garnish with almond nougat and serve.

Almond Strawberry Cake

By Chef Manish Malhotra

Ingredient

1/2 cup – Almonds

14 pieces – Strawberry

1 Cup – Whipping Cream

1 tsp – Basil leaves

3 tbsp – Sugar

Method

* Toast the almond flakes in the oven at 180°C for 4 minutes.

* Cut the strawberries into 1 cm dices.

* Whip the cream along with sugar. Do not over whip it or the butter will separate.

* Mix the almond flakes and strawberries into the cream along with hand torn holy basil.

* Garnish with almonds and sliced strawberries.

Cranberry Brownies

By Del Monte

Ingredients

3/4 cup – All-purpose flour, sifted

1/2 cup – Cocoa powder, sifted

3/4 cup – Brown sugar

3 – Medium sized eggs

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

100g – Butter

1/2 cup – Del Monte Dried Cranberries

50g – Dark chocolate

Method

* Preheat the oven at 180 degrees Celcius.

* Line 8×8 inches square pan.

* In a large ovenproof bowl, melt chocolate and butter together in a microwave for a couple of minutes. Take it out and whisk them well.

* Add sugar and mix. Add one egg at a time and whisk well. Add vanilla essence and mix.

* Add flour and cocoa powder and fold.

* Pour the mixture in the lined pan. Add cranberries and level the mixture evenly.

* Bake the brownies for 20 to 25 minutes or until skewers come out clean.

* Cool, cut and serve.

Coconut Cranberry Chocolate Fudge

By Del Monte

Ingredients

400g – Condensed milk

300g – White chocolate

100g – Desiccated coconut

130g – Dried cranberries

50g – Dried almonds, finely sliced

Pinch of salt

Method

* Layer a baking pan or any square pan with parchment paper. Leave enough extra paper on the edge so that you can pull the fudge out once set.

* In a pan, spread the desiccated coconut and toast until golden brown.

* In a saucepan, pour condensed milk along with finely chopped white chocolate.

* At medium heat, cook the milk until the chocolate melts. Keep stirring to avoid it from burning.

* Once done, switch off the heat and mix toasted coconut, salt along with almond and cranberries.

* Give a stir and pour the mixture to the prepared pan.

* Allow it to refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight to set.

Advertising

* Once set, cut in bite sizes and store it in an airtight jar in the refrigerator.