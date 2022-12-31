New Year 2023: Make this lip-smacking dish to get the party started

New Year is just about to begin in a few hours and what better than now to get the party started? Fun, fashion, and food are definitely on our minds this evening to add much-needed jazz to our life as we welcome New Year 2023 with open hearts, hopes, and desires! And like we always say, there is nothing better than good food that can brighten up your mood in no time. As such, here’s a must-try recipe that is perfect for such an evening soiree and you should definitely have it on your menu to surprise your guests this season.

Here’s a recipe from Saloni Kukreja who likes to develop new recipes and bring some much-needed refreshing take on dishes. She shared the recipe for Mini Chickpea Burgers that you just won’t get enough of.

“This snack is so additive and delicious, you’ll keep going back for more,” said Kukreja in a post on Instagram.

Here’s how you can make them at home

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Chickpeas, soaked for 6-8 hours

1 no – Onion, small

3-4 no – Garlic

1-2 no – Green chilly, depending on how spicy they are

1/4 cup – Parsley

2tbsp – Coriander

2tbsp – Mint

1/2tsp – Cumin powder

1/4tsp – Coriander powder

Salt and pepper – to taste

1/2tbsp – Lime juice

1/2tsp – Baking powder

1-2tbsp – Olive oil

2tbsp – Breadcrumbs

3-4tbsp – Water

4-6tbsp – Flour

Tahini Sauce

1tbsp – Tahini

3tbsp – Yogurt (Hung)

1/2tbsp – Lime juice

2 cloves – Garlic, grated

1tsp – Hot sauce

4 no – Burger buns

Lettuce – few leaves

Pickled vegetables

Method

*Start by soaking chickpeas overnight

*To a food processor or mixer jar – add in the soaked chickpeas, parsley, mint, coriander, green chilly, garlic cloves, onion, cumin powder, coriander powder, lime juice, salt and pepper to taste, and blend it until well combined

*Add in water as required and blitz again

*Transfer the falafel mix to a bowl and add in the bread crumbs and baking powder and give it a mix – rest for 15 minutes in the fridge

•Add in the flour and mix it in

*Shape the falafel mix into even-sized patties and pan fry them in hot oil on a non-stick pan

*Allow the patties to cook on low heat and once they get a golden brown colour on both sides, take them off the heat

*To make the tahini sauce, mix together hung curd, tahini, grated garlic, hot sauce, lime juice and salt and pepper – keep aside for later

*To assemble the sliders – slice the burger buns into half and toast them

*Add in a layer of tahini sauce, top it up with lettuce leaves, place the falafel patty on top of it and add more tahini sauce

*Serve the falafel slider along with pickled veggies and tahini sauce. Enjoy!

