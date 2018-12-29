New Year 2019: Head to these places in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru for a delicious meal

The year is coming to an end, and the air is filled with festive cheer. It is time to be merry and welcome the new season with joyous wishes, good energy, and great food. In keeping with the spirit of the festive season, several eateries in different cities across the country are dishing out sumptuous spreads and an elaborate menu on New Year’s Eve. In case you are still making plans, we have a list of restaurants you can go to for celebrating the festive cheer.
Delhi
Crowne Plaza
Crowne Plaza is offering music, delicious meals and a lot of fun this New Year. You can try the regional flavours at Emerald and cuisines from various parts of the world at Edesia.
Where: Emerald
Cost for two: Rs 6999 (Including buffet and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL))
Where: Edesia
Cost for two: Rs 8999 (Including buffet and imported liqour)
The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa
The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa is offering an assortment of great music and food. You can enjoy delectable meals and choose from the menu of Toshi Koshi Soba Zen at Sakura. In case you are looking for some pan-Indian meal, then you can pay Zing a visit.
Where: Sakura
Price: Rs 6999 for two people (Including buffet and Indian-made foreign liquor)
Where: Zing
Price: Rs 6999 for two people (Including buffet and Indian-made foreign liquor)
Kolkata
Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences
At Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, three New Year’s Eve parties will be held and one can choose from a lavish buffet. On December 31st, delicious meals will be available at The Square and parties will be held at The Studio and Eiffel from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am.
Where: The Square, Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences
Price: Rs 3000
Where: The Studio, Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences
Price: Rs 3000
Where: Eiffel, Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences
Price: Rs 7000 (for couples), Rs 5000 (for single males)
Bengaluru
Novotel
At Blue Terrain, one can enjoy a lovely ambiance and great food on December 31 from 7 pm to 1 am. If you were wondering how to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru, here’s a choice.
Where: New Year’s Eve at Blue Terrain
Price: Rs 7999 for two people
Hyatt centric
Hyatt Centric MG Road Bengaluru will lay out a delectable spread of cuisines that you can choose from while enjoying the company of your loved ones.
Where: The Bengaluru Brasserie
Price: Rs 5999 for two people
Mumbai
Holiday Inn Mumbai
At the Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, New Year celebrations will bring in great food. You can try their Thai Noodles and Roasted Turkey. Head there for a sumptuous meal on December 31 from 7 pm onwards.
Where: Saptami, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport
Price: Rs 2599 plus taxes (without alcohol), Rs 3399 plus taxes (with alcohol)
Sofitel Mumbai BKC
Bring in the New Year with some music and good food. At Pondichéry Café in Sofitel Mumbai BKC, a huge spread of global cuisines will be available on December 31 from 7 pm to 12 am.
Where: Pondichéry Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC
Price: Starting from Rs 6,450 (plus taxes)
Have a memorable New Year’s celebration.