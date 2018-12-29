New Year 2019: Head to these places in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru for a delicious meal

The year is coming to an end, and the air is filled with festive cheer. It is time to be merry and welcome the new season with joyous wishes, good energy, and great food. In keeping with the spirit of the festive season, several eateries in different cities across the country are dishing out sumptuous spreads and an elaborate menu on New Year’s Eve. In case you are still making plans, we have a list of restaurants you can go to for celebrating the festive cheer.

Delhi

Crowne Plaza

Crowne Plaza is offering music, delicious meals and a lot of fun this New Year. You can try the regional flavours at Emerald and cuisines from various parts of the world at Edesia.

Where: Emerald

Cost for two: Rs 6999 (Including buffet and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL))

Where: Edesia

Cost for two: Rs 8999 (Including buffet and imported liqour)

The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa is offering an assortment of great music and food. You can enjoy delectable meals and choose from the menu of Toshi Koshi Soba Zen at Sakura. In case you are looking for some pan-Indian meal, then you can pay Zing a visit.

Where: Sakura

Price: Rs 6999 for two people (Including buffet and Indian-made foreign liquor)

Where: Zing

Price: Rs 6999 for two people (Including buffet and Indian-made foreign liquor)

Kolkata

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

At Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, three New Year’s Eve parties will be held and one can choose from a lavish buffet. On December 31st, delicious meals will be available at The Square and parties will be held at The Studio and Eiffel from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am.

Where: The Square, Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences

Price: Rs 3000

Where: The Studio, Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences

Price: Rs 3000

Where: Eiffel, Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences

Price: Rs 7000 (for couples), Rs 5000 (for single males)

Bengaluru

Novotel

At Blue Terrain, one can enjoy a lovely ambiance and great food on December 31 from 7 pm to 1 am. If you were wondering how to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru, here’s a choice.

Where: New Year’s Eve at Blue Terrain

Price: Rs 7999 for two people

Hyatt centric

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bengaluru will lay out a delectable spread of cuisines that you can choose from while enjoying the company of your loved ones.

Where: The Bengaluru Brasserie

Price: Rs 5999 for two people

Mumbai

Holiday Inn Mumbai

At the Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, New Year celebrations will bring in great food. You can try their Thai Noodles and Roasted Turkey. Head there for a sumptuous meal on December 31 from 7 pm onwards.

Where: Saptami, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

Price: Rs 2599 plus taxes (without alcohol), Rs 3399 plus taxes (with alcohol)

Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Bring in the New Year with some music and good food. At Pondichéry Café in Sofitel Mumbai BKC, a huge spread of global cuisines will be available on December 31 from 7 pm to 12 am.

Where: Pondichéry Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Price: Starting from Rs 6,450 (plus taxes)

Have a memorable New Year’s celebration.