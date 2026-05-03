New study confirms lobsters feel pain; ‘Boiling alive is not standard practice,’ chefs clarify

For years, scientists and ethicists have debated whether lobsters feel pain. A new study is now adding weight to that question, suggesting that these crustaceans may experience more than just simple reflex reactions—bringing renewed attention to how they are cooked.

Published in Scientific Reports, the study looked at the Norway lobster and how it reacts to harmful stimuli. When given mild electrical shocks, the lobsters showed a quick “tail flip,” a well-known escape response. But the key finding came next: when the animals were treated with pain-relief drugs such as aspirin and lidocaine, this reaction became much weaker and less frequent.

Researchers say this matters because if the behaviour were only a mechanical reflex, painkillers would not have changed it. Instead, the results point to nociception, a process linked to the perception of pain. In simple terms, the study suggests the lobsters may not just be reacting automatically—they could be experiencing something closer to pain.

From lab results to real-world kitchens

The findings add to a growing body of research that has steadily challenged long-held assumptions about invertebrates. The question of lobster pain, once largely philosophical—famously explored in Consider the Lobster—is now being examined through measurable science.

At the same time, chefs say the popular image of lobsters being dropped alive into boiling pots doesn’t always reflect standard kitchen practice. Chef Rohan Chanda of BBQ Indie, Noida, explains that most professional kitchens use quick, precise methods to ensure an instant kill before cooking. “It’s more humane and also more practical. Mostly, we don’t even receive lobsters alive, but as processed tails and claws,” he tells indianexpress.com.

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However, where boiling alive does occur, it continues to raise ethical concerns. Celebrity chef Gautam Kumar notes that the issue is ultimately about responsibility. “Lobsters are living beings, and boiling them alive causes immense suffering. As consumers and chefs, we need to be more mindful,” he says.

Globally, policy is beginning to reflect this shift. Countries like Norway and New Zealand already mandate more humane methods, while the UK has recognised lobsters, crabs and octopuses as sentient under animal welfare law.

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The science is still evolving, but its direction is clear: practices once considered routine are now being questioned. Whether that leads to widespread change in kitchens may take time—but the conversation is no longer easy to ignore.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.