A new comma-shaped pasta has been invented and netizens can’t keep calm

Adding to the wide variety of pasta shapes, podcast host Dan Pashman has invented a new one resembling an oversized comma, which is now grabbing the attention of foodies.

It took Pashman, who hosts award-winning The Sporkful, almost three years to create the new pasta shape called Cascatelli. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Pashman (@thesporkful)

Pashman also went on to give us a sneak peek into the pasta production process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Pashman (@thesporkful)

Here’s how Cascatelli boxes are packaged:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Pashman (@thesporkful)

Also Read | 8 different types of pastas you didn’t know existed

And the new pasta shape is already selling like hotcakes. “The last few days have been incredible. We sold our initial batch of 3700 boxes of cascatelli in less than two hours. We started taking orders for a second batch of 8000 boxes (a number we had to commit to before the pasta went on sale) and that was gone in 12 hours,” the host shared in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Pashman (@thesporkful)

Pashman documented the creation of the pasta in a five-part series ‘Mission: ImPASTAble’ for his podcast. This new pasta variety is supposed to maximise “sauceability”, “forkability” and “toothsinkability,” as reported by eater.com.

“I have three metrics I look for in all pasta shapes — sauceability (how well sauce adheres), forkability (how easy it is to get it on the fork and keep it there), and toothsinkability (how satisfying it is to bite into it). A lot of shapes are great at one or two of these things, but very few nail all three,” Pashman told Today Food.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the new pasta shape:

Just ordered some of The Sporkful’s three-years-in-the-making new pasta shape, cascatelli. Super excited to carboload. pic.twitter.com/UnJFff0adA — AngYouDontStop (@AngYouDontStop) March 20, 2021

It may have taken @TheSporkful 3 years to develop a entirely new pasta shape, the Cascatelli, but it dropped right as the stimulus so I’m happy to pay $10 usd (includes shipping) to try it! — Naomi Donabedian (@CantaloupeAlone) March 19, 2021

Just ordered some cascatelli pasta! So excited to try this great new shape of pasta. Thanks for bringing it to my attention, @planetmoney! pic.twitter.com/yEOyb4zUV7 — Nathan (@NathansMusings1) March 23, 2021