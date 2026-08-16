‘Never pick your teeth openly’: Here’s what fine dining etiquette says

“Never pick your teeth openly,” says Shalini Rathod, a popular Confidence & Image Coach known for her etiquette videos on Instagram. In one of her recent reels, she demonstrated fine-dining etiquette in a scene featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The clip showed the actor subtly covering her mouth while eating in public — something Shalini described as “a part of correct dining etiquette.”

She clarified in her caption that this guidance isn’t meant for everyday meals but for formal dining situations, such as professional meetings or events where stepping away mid-conversation isn’t always possible. “This info isn’t for daily use but fine dining only,” she wrote, adding a touch of humour: “Once in a blue moon.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

In her reel, Shalini demonstrated how to use a toothpick correctly and discreetly. “Place your hand in front of your mouth and pick gently out of the view of other people,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Rathod | Confidence & Image Coach (@shalinimotivates)

Research also suggests that etiquette — including small, nonverbal gestures — plays a crucial role in how people are perceived socially and professionally. A 2020 study published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology found that individuals who follow basic dining etiquette are more likely to be rated as trustworthy, competent, and socially intelligent. This shows that such seemingly minor habits can shape others’ impressions in professional and personal spaces.

The right way to dispose your toothpick

Rathod didn’t forget about disposal of a toothpick, one of the most misunderstood dining habits. She highlighted a small but little-known detail — the tiny groove at the top of many toothpicks. “This little groove is called the rest,” she noted. “After you’ve used the toothpick, break it at this point and place it on the table. The pointed edge that touched your mouth should go into the groove, ensuring it’s not visible.”

Her advice comes with a strong medical backing. As per science, toothpicks can pick up pathogenic microbes from surfaces they contact, including tables in restaurants or public places. If someone accidentally reuses the toothpick, the microbes transfer to the mouth, risking infection.

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Tips for using toothpicks gracefully in fine dining with minimal risk of infection

Dr Anjana Kalia, Ayurvedic Doctor & Nutrionist at Bloom Clinix recommends the following tips for mindful use of toothpicks.

Be discreet and hygienic . Always shield your mouth with a hand or napkin while using a toothpick to prevent saliva from spreading onto surfaces or other diners. Never pick your teeth openly at the table.

. Always shield your mouth with a hand or napkin while using a toothpick to prevent saliva from spreading onto surfaces or other diners. Never pick your teeth openly at the table. Know when it’s appropriate . Toothpick use should be limited to informal or semi-formal settings when stepping away isn’t possible. In formal events, it’s healthier to excuse yourself to the restroom to avoid spreading germs.

. Toothpick use should be limited to informal or semi-formal settings when stepping away isn’t possible. In formal events, it’s healthier to excuse yourself to the restroom to avoid spreading germs. Use the “rest” groove safely. If the toothpick has a small ridge at the top, break it after use and rest the pointed end (which touched your mouth) in that groove. This prevents direct contact with the table and reduces contamination risk.

If the toothpick has a small ridge at the top, break it after use and rest the pointed end (which touched your mouth) in that groove. This prevents direct contact with the table and reduces contamination risk. Dispose of it properly . Wrap used toothpicks in a napkin before discarding to prevent accidental contact with others and maintain cleanliness.

. Wrap used toothpicks in a napkin before discarding to prevent accidental contact with others and maintain cleanliness. Avoid fidgeting or chewing. Playing with a toothpick or chewing on it can transfer bacteria and increase the risk of mouth injuries. Once done, set it aside neatly to maintain both hygiene and etiquette.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.