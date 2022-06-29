scorecardresearch
‘Never not eating’: Mouni Roy is a big foodie; there pics are proof

Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared a string of pictures in which she could be seen relishing some scrumptious dishes, and drinks; take a look

mouni roy, mouni roy instagram, mouni roy loves food'Never Not eating,' the actor captioned her picture on social media. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

That Mouni Roy is a gifted actor, has impeccable taste in fashion, and is a fitness enthusiast is well known. But this time, we bring a different side of the Gold actor — that she shared a glimpse of on social media. Want to know what we are referring to? Keep scrolling to find out.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared a string of pictures in which she could be seen relishing some scrumptious dishes, and drinks, aptly captioning them: ‘Never not eating’.

In the first picture, Mouni was seen sipping on cola as she looked at a plate of noodles and edamame kept on the table. If you, too, wish to whip up a plate of nutritious stir-fry noodles, here’s a recipe you can try.

Of Mouni and her love for food! (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

In another picture, Mouni appeared to be eating a dessert. Now, if that makes you crave for a summer special dessert — we have the perfect recipe for you.

As part of the carousal, the actor also shared two Boomerang videos; one, in which she can be munching on a chips, and another of a plate of pasta and a glass of red wine.

This is not the first time Mouni has shared photos of lip-smacking food. In fact, her Instagram feed displays a wide range of cuisines and desserts including exotic, traditional and street food, that she has tried over the years.

