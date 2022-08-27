My nails are going to turn a little yellow after eating this, says Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as she enjoys South Asian food

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a true foodie at heart and her Instagram posts say nothing different. The actor has been busy promoting the third season of Never Have I Ever but is surely taking out time for her food cravings.

In a recent post, the actor shared that to celebrate the premiere of season three, she went on a food tour in New York City. Calling it an “epic South Asian food tour”, she captioned the post, “I know my nails are going to turn a little yellow after this — but the food is good.”

The actor set the ball rolling with a delicious, traditional dosa, overloaded with veggies of all kinds. The actor teamed it with a spicy chutney “This is a very heartwarming moment for me because everyone is appreciating food that I’ve grown up with my entire life,” said Maitreyi as she devoured the yummy dosa from a busy food cart.

“This is Tamil pride right here. This makes me so happy. It’s not just people in the film industry, it’s all different industries in all different ways, and that to me is cultural appreciation — because that line is really diverse,” she added seeing the huge queue outside the stall.

Post that she went to Café Himalaya, a popular eatery for Tibetan and Nepali cuisine. She ate momos along with a pool of hot sauce-owing to her liking for spicy food. She also drank a huge glass of mango lassi, which the actor said was her favourite.

Then the actor ended the food tour with Malaysian cuisine. The actor went to a restaurant-Laut Singapura where she ordered Laksa soup. She said that she loved the soup because it has a lot of seafood in it. “It is one of my favourite food of all the different cuisines,” she said.

Last year, in an interview with People, the 19-year-old actor said she once tried a “weird combination of popcorn chicken twirled with cotton candy”. “It was like sweet and sour chicken,” she was quoted as saying.

Maitreyi also went on to talk about her little experiment which she had done when she was all of seven. The actor made a blueberry and cabbage sandwich which she admitted tasted “bad”, but her father ate it. “It didn’t go to waste!” she said.

Not just this, the actor also shared that her other family members were cooking enthusiasts including her brother, mother, and grandmother.

Here are some posts that prove that the actor is a foodie at heart!

Her food choices make her love for spicy food quite clear. The actor posted a picture while having spicy noodles.

