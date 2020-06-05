Netizens are squeezing lime juice over grapes to make candy; here’s how

TikTok users are making candy with grapes and lime juice. (Source: gleetza/TikTok) TikTok users are making candy with grapes and lime juice. (Source: gleetza/TikTok)

Various food trends have emerged in the past few months, with people experimenting with their culinary skills during the lockdown. After Dalgona coffee, we also saw people indulging in scrumptious banana bread, followed by mini pancake cereals and mini pizza cereals too.

One of the latest trends on social media that is gradually becoming popular is pouring lime juice on grapes. TikTok users are squeezing lime juice on grapes to make an alternative for Sour Patch Kids, a gummy candy.

One of the first people to have shared this hack on social media was skincare blogger Mia Wilson, reported Insider, to make a healthy alternative for “too much processes sugar” to “save your skin”. For this, the grapes are cut lengthwise and frozen, followed by putting lime juice on them.

“I tried it and loved it. I was addicted to candy and Sour Patch were my favorite. I love that these are a healthier alternative with a pretty similar taste,” Wilson was quoted as saying.

Read| Focaccia bread art is the new Instagram food trend

She added, “Grapes and limes are pretty basic fruits that most people have on hand while stuck at home, and most haven’t thought of combining the two.”

While Wilson used green grapes, netizens have also tried the hack on red grapes and raspberries. Some used fresh lime, others also tried it with bottled juice. Many agreed that the hack does make grapes taste like a sugar-covered candy. Take a look at some of the videos:

Try this simple hack at home and see how it tastes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd