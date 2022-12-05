Netizens are not happy with this viral ‘chicken korma’ recipe; find out how it’s really made

Twitterati is not enjoying a certain video that has gone viral lately, essentially showing a ‘whitewashed’ version of the famous desi dish ‘chicken korma’, which finds its origins in the Indian subcontinent.

It comprises braised chicken, along with a generous amount of curd, spices, thick gravy with varying colours. The dish is eaten either with plain rice or with chapatis and other kinds of bread.

The aforementioned viral video, shared on Twitter by ‘Tasty UK’, shows a rather strange preparation — almost a potpourri of many ingredients, including rice, on a fry pan. Titled “one-pot chicken korma”, the video shows the chef first tossing two sliced onions in some oil, followed by two garlic cloves, two chicken breasts, two chopped onions, two tablespoons of korma paste, and 200g of Basmati rice (uncooked).

It is followed by a lot of stirring and then adding one chicken stock cube. After this, 500ml of water is added, followed by 75g of raisins. The ingredients are mixed and brought to boil for 5 minutes, with the chef suggesting that if it is dry, one can add more water and cook for 10 more minutes.

Some pine nuts, spinach leaves and yoghurt are added to the dish, which is peppered with coriander leaves.

In response to this video, desi netizens launched a culinary war on Twitter, and the tweets are hilarious! Take a look.

wtf is that!! that’s not even close to Chicken Korma 🙄 This is how it looks like 👇 pic.twitter.com/JDaqU3zQpd — sohom 🇦🇷 (@AwaaraHoon) December 4, 2022

If this is chicken korma then this is Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/vBScVchrXE — Eng.Usman Awan (@Usmanspeak) December 4, 2022

Kambakhat ek bhi step sahi nahin shuru se. Maggie bana ke kha le chup chaap. Wo bhi satyanas karega tu, main jaanti hun. — फ़लक कहकशाॅं (@Falak_Kahkashan) December 4, 2022

God this is worse than the time you colonised us for 200 years. — Saad. (@ThisMyHandle) December 4, 2022

What in the name of god — Holly by Holly Shortall for Holly Shortall Inc (@hollyshortall) December 4, 2022

That’s not korma but karma that is coming back at us for being immigrants in UK. — Teacher in the North! (@siddiqee93) December 4, 2022 Advertisement

On his official website, chef Ranveer Brar shared an easy chicken korma recipe for those looking for the authentic experience, and not some insipid UK-version.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

– 2-3 tbsp Ghee

– 1 Bay leaf

– 2 Green cardamoms

– 2-3 Cloves

– 6-8 Black peppercorns

– 1 kg Chicken – curry cut

– Salt to taste

– 1 tbsp Ginger-garlic paste

– 1 fresh Green chilli – slit in half

– 3 tbsp coriander powder

– 2 tbsp Red chilli powder

– 1 tsp Turmeric powder

– 1 ½ cups curd

– 1 tbsp Brown onion paste

– Water

– 2 tbsp Coriander leaves – chopped

For garnish

– Fresh coriander leaves

Process

* In a kadhai, heat ghee then add bay leaf, cloves, green cardamom, black pepper cons and let them crackle.

* Add the chicken and saute for a minute then add salt, ginger-garlic paste, green chilli and continue sauteing until the chicken is light brown.

* Now add coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and saute until fragrant.

* Then add the curd, brown onion paste and mix it properly; add water, stir it once and cover it with a lid and cook until then chicken is cooked completely.

* Remove the lid then add chopped coriander leaves and cover it again for a minute and switch off the flames.

* Serve hot in a serving bowl and garnish with coriander leaves.

Which version would you like to try?

