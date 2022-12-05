scorecardresearch
Full access at just Rs 3/day
Buy Now

Journalism of Courage

Netizens are not happy with this viral ‘chicken korma’ recipe; find out how it’s really made

"God this is worse than the time you colonised us for 200 years," one person tweeted in response

Advertisement
chicken korma, chicken korma viral video, chicken korma recipe, how to prepare chicken korma, chicken korma video, chicken korma dish, netizens react to UK version of chicken korma, indian express newsOn his official website, chef Ranveer Brar shared an easy chicken korma recipe for those looking for the authentic experience, and not some UK-version. (Representational image/Getty)

Twitterati is not enjoying a certain video that has gone viral lately, essentially showing a ‘whitewashed’ version of the famous desi dish ‘chicken korma’, which finds its origins in the Indian subcontinent.

It comprises braised chicken, along with a generous amount of curd, spices, thick gravy with varying colours. The dish is eaten either with plain rice or with chapatis and other kinds of bread.

Advertisement
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Health alert: This is why you must not consume palak and paneer together

The aforementioned viral video, shared on Twitter by ‘Tasty UK’, shows a rather strange preparation — almost a potpourri of many ingredients, including rice, on a fry pan. Titled “one-pot chicken korma”, the video shows the chef first tossing two sliced onions in some oil, followed by two garlic cloves, two chicken breasts, two chopped onions, two tablespoons of korma paste, and 200g of Basmati rice (uncooked).

It is followed by a lot of stirring and then adding one chicken stock cube. After this, 500ml of water is added, followed by 75g of raisins. The ingredients are mixed and brought to boil for 5 minutes, with the chef suggesting that if it is dry, one can add more water and cook for 10 more minutes.

Some pine nuts, spinach leaves and yoghurt are added to the dish, which is peppered with coriander leaves.

Advertisement

In response to this video, desi netizens launched a culinary war on Twitter, and the tweets are hilarious! Take a look.

On his official website, chef Ranveer Brar shared an easy chicken korma recipe for those looking for the authentic experience, and not some insipid UK-version.

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Advertisement

– 2-3 tbsp Ghee
– 1 Bay leaf
– 2 Green cardamoms
– 2-3 Cloves
– 6-8 Black peppercorns
– 1 kg Chicken – curry cut
– Salt to taste
– 1 tbsp Ginger-garlic paste
– 1 fresh Green chilli – slit in half
– 3 tbsp coriander powder
– 2 tbsp Red chilli powder
– 1 tsp Turmeric powder
– 1 ½ cups curd
– 1 tbsp Brown onion paste
– Water
– 2 tbsp Coriander leaves – chopped
For garnish
– Fresh coriander leaves

Process

* In a kadhai, heat ghee then add bay leaf, cloves, green cardamom, black pepper cons and let them crackle.
* Add the chicken and saute for a minute then add salt, ginger-garlic paste, green chilli and continue sauteing until the chicken is light brown.
* Now add coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and saute until fragrant.
* Then add the curd, brown onion paste and mix it properly; add water, stir it once and cover it with a lid and cook until then chicken is cooked completely.
* Remove the lid then add chopped coriander leaves and cover it again for a minute and switch off the flames.
* Serve hot in a serving bowl and garnish with coriander leaves.

Which version would you like to try?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 06:20:08 pm
Next Story

England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in the Rawalpindi Test

Tags:
Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Install APP

Latest News Home
Newsletters ePaper
PremiumPremium
Next Story
close
Move to Indian Express App