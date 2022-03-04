Netizens call on supermarkets to change name of ‘chicken kiev’ to ‘chicken Kyiv’ in solidarity with Ukraine

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country, calls for support towards the East-European country have only grown louder. In a similar vein, netizens are calling upon supermarkets to change the name of the popular dish ‘chicken kiev’ to support Ukraine.

People took to social media to demand the change of the Russian spelling of ‘Kiev’ to that of Ukraine spelling of the capital city – ‘Kyiv’. Kiev was the standardised spelling of the Ukrainian capital under Soviet rule. However, after its breakdown in 1991, the spelling was changed to ‘Kyiv’.

Most people, in the last two weeks, have adopted the use of ‘Kyiv’ rather than ‘Kiev’. And now, netizens are asking food outlets to follow suit.

“Chicken Kiev might now be the most inappropriately named dish in all the culinary world,” a user wrote.

Chicken Kiev might now be the most inappropriately named dish in all the culinary world. — Glenn Wool (@GlennWool) February 28, 2022

Another user tweeted: “We’re going to have to rename Chicken Kiev. #Kyiv #SlavaUkraini”

We’re going to have to rename Chicken Kiev. #Kyiv #SlavaUkraini — Your Pal, Chris (@your_pal_chris) March 4, 2022

“Nothing says solidarity with Ukraine like Brits campaigning to change the name of chicken kiev to chicken Kyiv,” a user tweeted.

Nothing says solidarity with Ukraine like brits campaigning to change the name of chicken kiev to chicken Kyiv — (nat)u (@jskarh) March 3, 2022

A widely popular dish, chicken kiev is chicken breast stuffed with cold herb-infused butter. It is then coated in flour, eggs and breadcrumbs before being deep-fried or baked.

While the history of the dish is contested, it is believed to be the creation of a French chef in Russia in the 19th century. On the other hand, many believe that the dish has its origins in the Ukrainian capital’s Continental Hotel restaurant kitchen in the early 20th century.

Following the social media uproar, Marks & Spencer said that it will not be changing the name of its products.

“Marks & Spencer will always use the Kyiv spelling whenever and wherever we are talking about the Ukrainian city,” a spokesperson told The Independent.

“However, ‘chicken kiev’ has been in use for over 100 years and has been recognised by our customers since M&S brought the product to the high street in the 1970s.”

