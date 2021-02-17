You might soon be able to have vegan KitKat

Nestle has announced that it will be launching a new vegan variety of KitKat.

The plant-based alternative, the confectionary conglomerate stated in a release, was something that people had been asking them to produce for years.

The vegan KitKat will be called KitKat V, and is likely to hit the market later this year, in several countries across the world.

The ‘KitKat’ is out of the bag… 🍫 🌱 It’s almost time for plant-based fans around the world to take a break. Our Vegan @KitKat is coming in 2021… watch this space… ➡️ https://t.co/4WuaTO0utG #PlantBased #Innovation #KitKat #Nestlé pic.twitter.com/5VXfKYvt5I — Nestlé (@Nestle) February 15, 2021

The company also mentioned that the vegan variety will only be available through “KitKat Chocolatory and selected retailers” while it is being tested, before a wider roll-out.

Developed by chocolate experts at the company’s centre in York, UK, the vegan KitKat will have the same “perfect balance between crispy wafer and smooth chocolate that people know and love,” Nestle further mentioned.

“There is a quiet food revolution underway that is changing how people eat. We want to be at the forefront of that, championing the discovery of plant-based food and beverages. What better way to do that than offering a vegan version of one of our most famous and much-loved brands? The new KitKat V means chocolate lovers now have a great plant-based option when they have a break,” Alexander von Maillot, head of confectionery at Nestle, said in a statement.

Here’s how netizens responded:

My heart danced with this news! My childhood is back after many years. Our kids will be more than excited too! Thank you💖 — じゅん🎹🎻🎤🩰🇺🇸’99 (@hotjune99) February 16, 2021

Best👏News👏Ever👏 – excited to see what kind of packaging you’ll use for this one😊 — Jade Taylor-Salazar (@JTaylorSalazar) February 16, 2021