Neha Dhupia tries this ‘desi drink’ as remedy for low blood pressure; expert weighs in

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Neha Dhupia recently shared a glimpse of testing her blood pressure before and after drinking sugarcane juice. “Now, I will test my blood pressure pre and post-having sugarcane juice. It was 110/69 before, and now it has risen,” she shared on her YouTube vlog.
“There is no medicine for low blood pressure, so you have to have some form of sugar,” her mother, Manpinder Dhupia, said, to which Neha responded, “Mumma, well done!”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To verify, we reached out to an expert.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said sugarcane juice can provide a quick energy boost because it contains natural sugars that the body absorbs easily. “If someone feels weak, dizzy, or lightheaded from a temporary dip in blood pressure due to dehydration, prolonged fasting, or heat exposure, it may help them feel better. It also provides fluids, which can help with hydration,” Sheikh said.
Not directly, clarified Sheikh. “Sugarcane juice does not have any specific ingredient that noticeably raises blood pressure. What people usually notice is an increase in energy levels and hydration, which can improve symptoms related to low blood pressure. The cause of the drop still requires attention,” she mentioned.
According to Sheikh, if low blood pressure happens frequently, is severe, or comes with symptoms like fainting, chest pain, confusion, or ongoing weakness, “sugarcane juice should not be seen as a treatment”. “A medical evaluation is important to figure out the reason for the episode. People with diabetes should also be careful since sugarcane juice has a high amount of natural sugar,” said Sheikh.
The first step is to sit or lie down in a safe position and drink water or an oral rehydration solution if dehydration is suspected. Eating a balanced snack can help if the person hasn’t eaten for several hours. “While sugarcane juice can be a quick source of energy and fluids, it works best as a supportive measure rather than a solution. Frequent episodes of low blood pressure should always be discussed with a healthcare professional,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.