Neha Dhupia tries this ‘desi drink’ as remedy for low blood pressure; expert weighs in

Neha Dhupia recently shared a glimpse of testing her blood pressure before and after drinking sugarcane juice. “Now, I will test my blood pressure pre and post-having sugarcane juice. It was 110/69 before, and now it has risen,” she shared on her YouTube vlog.

“There is no medicine for low blood pressure, so you have to have some form of sugar,” her mother, Manpinder Dhupia, said, to which Neha responded, “Mumma, well done!”

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