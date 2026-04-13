Neha Dhupia urges people to stop propagating the idea that milk is unhealthy, admits she drinks it ‘all the time’

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Actor and host Neha Dhupia recently sat down for an engaging conversation about life, children and nutrition with actor Rubina Dilaik on the latest season of her YouTube podcast. “People should stop saying that milk is not good for you. Milk is great for you. I drink milk all the time. I feel it’s so important as far as our children are also concerned,” said Dhupia, 45.
Taking a leaf out of her diary, we asked an expert for an informed insight.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said milk has long been viewed as a healthy, nutrient-rich drink, and for good reason. “It offers high-quality protein, calcium, vitamin B12, and other important nutrients that support bone health, muscle function, and overall wellness. For many, especially those with balanced diets and no intolerance, milk can be a healthy daily addition,” said Sheikh.
However, “great for all” isn’t quite accurate, she contended. “Nutrition is personal. Some people digest milk easily, while others may feel bloated or uncomfortable or have lactose intolerance. For those individuals, drinking milk regularly could cause more harm than good,” said Sheikh.
Moderation is essential. “One to two servings a day, around 200 to 400 ml, is generally enough for most adults. Drinking too much does not necessarily offer extra benefits and can lead to unwanted calorie intake, especially if you already meet your protein and calcium needs through other foods,” said Sheikh.
It’s also crucial to consider your overall diet. Milk should enhance a balanced diet, not replace whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and grains.
Yes, some groups may gain more from regular milk consumption. “Children, teenagers, and older adults often require more calcium and protein for growth and bone health. Likewise, those with higher protein needs, such as active individuals, might find milk a convenient and effective option,” said Sheikh.
However, alternatives like curd, buttermilk, paneer, or fortified plant-based options can also provide similar benefits, especially for those who avoid milk.
The most important thing is to listen to your body. “If milk works for you, it can be a helpful addition to your routine. But if you experience digestive issues or intolerance, exploring alternatives is a good idea instead of forcing it into your diet.”
It is also essential to understand that no single food is a magic solution.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.