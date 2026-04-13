Neha Dhupia urges people to stop propagating the idea that milk is unhealthy, admits she drinks it ‘all the time’

Actor and host Neha Dhupia recently sat down for an engaging conversation about life, children and nutrition with actor Rubina Dilaik on the latest season of her YouTube podcast. “People should stop saying that milk is not good for you. Milk is great for you. I drink milk all the time. I feel it’s so important as far as our children are also concerned,” said Dhupia, 45.

Taking a leaf out of her diary, we asked an expert for an informed insight.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.