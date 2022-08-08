scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Neetu Kapoor swears by this simple oats recipe

According to Preety Tyagi, lead health coach, oats are "extremely versatile" and can be mixed with "other healthy foods to make a wholesome meal"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 10:00:15 am
neetu kapoorNeetu Kapoor's oats recipe (Source: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram/Instagram Stories)

Neetu Kapoor loves to eat healthy and nutritious, and one of her latest social media posts is proof. The evergreen beauty took to Instagram Stories to share what she likes to eat for breakfast, ensuring to kickstart her mornings the right way.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Looks like the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor is a fan of oats, and she even shared her preferred recipe.

Also Read |This breakfast recipe will keep you ‘feeling fuller for longer’
neetu kapoor Neetu Kapoor kickstarts her mornings with this healthy recipe (Source: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Ingredients

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

Steel cut oats
Almond milk
1 – Prune
1 – Date

Method

In a bowl, add the ingredients and mix well.
Let it sit overnight.

Note: The prune and date add sweetness to the recipe while almond milk provides protein to kickstart the day.

Also Read |Breakfast recipe: Start your day on a power-packed note with ‘Mushroom Savoury Oats’

If you like experimenting with oats, soak them overnight and have them the next morning.

According to Preety Tyagi, lead health coach and founder, MY22BMI, oats are “extremely versatile and, when soaked, become even more nutritious as the process helps break down starch, utilising the nutrients more efficiently”. “What more? They can be mixed with other healthy foods to make for a breakfast with endless variations” she said in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com.

Here are some more easy-to-make oats recipes.

oats Try out this easy recipe (Source: Pixabay)

Simple Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds

Ingredients

2/3 cup – Rolled oats
2 tsp – Chia seeds
1 cup – Unsweetened almond milk
2 tsp – Maple syrup
1 tsp – Vanilla extract
Pinch of salt

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together in a mason jar.
*Cover jar tightly and shake until combined.
*Place in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight.
*Can add more almond milk before serving for desired consistency.

Blueberry Overnight Oats

blueberries, skincare benefits of blueberries, blueberries for clear skin, acne problems, natural skincare solutions, indian express, indian express news Blueberries add punch to your recipe (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Ingredients

½ cup – Rolled oats
½ cup – Non-dairy milk, like vanilla soy milk
Optional toppings in the morning
1 tsp – Pure maple syrup
1-2 tbsp – Natural peanut butter
Fresh or frozen blueberries
Chopped dates or raisins
Hemp or ground flaxseeds
Sprinkle of cinnamon

Also Read |Wholesome breakfast recipe: How about a bowl of oats this morning?

Method

*Combine the oats and non-dairy milk in a small container, preferably with a lid. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
*In the morning, you can eat the oats cold, or heat them in the microwave for one minute. Top with blueberries, chopped walnuts, dates and a drizzle of maple syrup (optional).

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 10:00:15 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

4

Satellites ‘no longer usable’ as ISRO’s first SSLV launch develops glitch

5

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

handloom
National Handloom Day 2022: The enchanting legacy of weaves from Karnataka’s Bagalkot district
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement