Neetu Kapoor swears by this simple oats recipe

Neetu Kapoor loves to eat healthy and nutritious, and one of her latest social media posts is proof. The evergreen beauty took to Instagram Stories to share what she likes to eat for breakfast, ensuring to kickstart her mornings the right way.
Looks like the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor is a fan of oats, and she even shared her preferred recipe.
Ingredients
Steel cut oats
Almond milk
1 – Prune
1 – Date
Method
In a bowl, add the ingredients and mix well.
Let it sit overnight.
Note: The prune and date add sweetness to the recipe while almond milk provides protein to kickstart the day.
If you like experimenting with oats, soak them overnight and have them the next morning.
According to Preety Tyagi, lead health coach and founder, MY22BMI, oats are “extremely versatile and, when soaked, become even more nutritious as the process helps break down starch, utilising the nutrients more efficiently”. “What more? They can be mixed with other healthy foods to make for a breakfast with endless variations” she said in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com.
Here are some more easy-to-make oats recipes.
Simple Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds
Ingredients
2/3 cup – Rolled oats
2 tsp – Chia seeds
1 cup – Unsweetened almond milk
2 tsp – Maple syrup
1 tsp – Vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
Method
*Mix all the ingredients together in a mason jar.
*Cover jar tightly and shake until combined.
*Place in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight.
*Can add more almond milk before serving for desired consistency.
Blueberry Overnight Oats
Ingredients
½ cup – Rolled oats
½ cup – Non-dairy milk, like vanilla soy milk
Optional toppings in the morning
1 tsp – Pure maple syrup
1-2 tbsp – Natural peanut butter
Fresh or frozen blueberries
Chopped dates or raisins
Hemp or ground flaxseeds
Sprinkle of cinnamon
Method
*Combine the oats and non-dairy milk in a small container, preferably with a lid. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
*In the morning, you can eat the oats cold, or heat them in the microwave for one minute. Top with blueberries, chopped walnuts, dates and a drizzle of maple syrup (optional).
