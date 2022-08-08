Neetu Kapoor swears by this simple oats recipe

Neetu Kapoor loves to eat healthy and nutritious, and one of her latest social media posts is proof. The evergreen beauty took to Instagram Stories to share what she likes to eat for breakfast, ensuring to kickstart her mornings the right way.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Looks like the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor is a fan of oats, and she even shared her preferred recipe.

Neetu Kapoor kickstarts her mornings with this healthy recipe (Source: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Neetu Kapoor kickstarts her mornings with this healthy recipe (Source: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Ingredients

Steel cut oats

Almond milk

1 – Prune

1 – Date

Method

In a bowl, add the ingredients and mix well.

Let it sit overnight.

Note: The prune and date add sweetness to the recipe while almond milk provides protein to kickstart the day.

If you like experimenting with oats, soak them overnight and have them the next morning.

According to Preety Tyagi, lead health coach and founder, MY22BMI, oats are “extremely versatile and, when soaked, become even more nutritious as the process helps break down starch, utilising the nutrients more efficiently”. “What more? They can be mixed with other healthy foods to make for a breakfast with endless variations” she said in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com.

Here are some more easy-to-make oats recipes.

Try out this easy recipe (Source: Pixabay) Try out this easy recipe (Source: Pixabay)

Simple Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds

Ingredients

2/3 cup – Rolled oats

2 tsp – Chia seeds

1 cup – Unsweetened almond milk

2 tsp – Maple syrup

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together in a mason jar.

*Cover jar tightly and shake until combined.

*Place in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight.

*Can add more almond milk before serving for desired consistency.

Blueberry Overnight Oats

Blueberries add punch to your recipe (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Blueberries add punch to your recipe (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Ingredients

½ cup – Rolled oats

½ cup – Non-dairy milk, like vanilla soy milk

Optional toppings in the morning

1 tsp – Pure maple syrup

1-2 tbsp – Natural peanut butter

Fresh or frozen blueberries

Chopped dates or raisins

Hemp or ground flaxseeds

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Method

*Combine the oats and non-dairy milk in a small container, preferably with a lid. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

*In the morning, you can eat the oats cold, or heat them in the microwave for one minute. Top with blueberries, chopped walnuts, dates and a drizzle of maple syrup (optional).

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!