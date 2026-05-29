Neetu Kapoor reveals diet, fitness, skincare: ‘I go outside and stand in the sun’

Neetu Kapoor, 67, recently spoke candidly about her diet, fitness, and skincare habits in a conversation with Soha Ali Khan . “Just be mindful of your food. And exercise. I do weights. I do exercise. I do yoga. First thing in the morning, fold your hands and show gratitude to whoever you imagine. Say Thankyou for every new day. I do that early in the morning. I go outside and stand in the sun. I do breathing. I do deep breathing, looking at the sun. Mujhe yeh nahi samajh aata…why is there a sunscreen? (I don’t understand…why do we have sunscreens)… I have not used sunscreen ever in my life. I don’t have even one pigment. I think it’s only for English people who have lighter skin. But I don’t use. Sun is the most amazing thing…” said Kapoor, who also swims.

She detailed her eating habits, which include Indian food with emphasis on portion control.

“I have my morning routine…breakfast and everything….for 30 minutes, I sit outside. The sun is the most important thing. I swim. Food. You have to be very careful about what you eat. That is number 1. No superfoods. I hate quinoa, I hate chia seeds. I like my own sabja seeds. I like my Indian things. I don’t like avocado toast, pastas or pizzas. All that is maida. I have my roti or bran, or unpolished rice. I have lots of vegetables, fish, eggs, and stuff like that. If you eat less, you may be ok but if you overeat, your body gets inflamed. Ghar ka khaana is healthiest,” said the Do Dooni Chaar actor.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said many traditional Indian foods are naturally rich in nutrients and suitable for everyday life. “Sabja seeds, homemade meals, unpolished rice, dals, vegetables, fish, and eggs can offer balanced nutrition without following trends. The healthiest diet is typically the one you can maintain over time. People often forget that nutrition focuses on quality, balance, and portion control, not just on imported ingredients,” said Sheikh.

Regularly overeating can impact metabolism, digestion, energy levels, and even sleep quality. “When meals are too large, especially if they include processed or refined foods, the body may experience increased inflammation over time. Mindful eating greatly influences long-term health. Simple habits like eating slowly, recognising hunger signals, and not piling food on your plate can lead to significant benefits,” said Sheikh.

Her routine includes sunlight, yoga, breathing exercises, swimming, and weight training. How important is this combination?

This is actually a very balanced lifestyle. “Strength training improves muscle and bone health, yoga enhances flexibility and helps manage stress, while breathing exercises assist in regulating the nervous system. Morning sunlight exposure can also boost circadian rhythms and vitamin D levels. Health rarely hinges on one “magic” habit; it involves a mix of movement, sleep, nutrition, and stress management that work together,” said Sheikh.

Story continues below this ad

She eats healthy (Photo: Freepik) She eats healthy (Photo: Freepik)

What about sunscreen?

While sunlight is important, moderation and skin protection are also essential. “Indian skin has more melanin, which provides some natural protection, but it doesn’t prevent tanning, pigmentation, premature aging, or sun damage. Morning sunlight exposure is beneficial, but extended time in harsh sun without protection may not be suitable for everyone. Skincare should always be personalised rather than following trends or general ideas,” said Sheikh.

What is the biggest takeaway from her overall routine?

The main takeaway is simplicity and consistency. “Balanced home-cooked meals, regular activity, mindful eating, sufficient sleep, and stress relief remain the strongest pillars of health. Trends change every year, but sustainable habits always matter,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.