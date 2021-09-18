scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 18, 2021
From luchi to mishti doi, Neeraj Chopra enjoys traditional Bengali thali during Kolkata visit

A video that has been circulating on social media shows the javelin champion being introduced to the contents of a traditional Bengali thali

September 18, 2021 1:10:30 pm
September 18, 2021 1:10:30 pm
neeraj chopraNeeraj Chopra enjoyed a variety of Bengali delicacies. (Source: raajkutir/Instagram)

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is a foodie who does not shy away from trying new dishes. His love for desi food was proved once again during his recent visit to Kolkata where he tried some of the Bengali delicacies.

A video that has been circulating on social media shows the javelin champion being introduced to the contents of a traditional Bengali thali, at East India Room in Raajkutir, Kolkata. The plate, decked with banana leaf, comprised a range of dishes–rice, luchi, dal, aloo dum, mutton, prawn malai curry, and fries. Watch:

Also Read |Know Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra’s favourite cheat meal, street food and diet during tournaments

He also had sorshe chhenar tikka, thakurbarir mochar chop, bhetki fish roll and gandharaj murgi bhapa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raajkutir Swabhumi (@raajkutir)

At the end of the meal, Neeraj requested for rosogolla and mishti doi, a Telegraph report mentioned. “Neeraj told us, ‘I want to have rosogolla and mishti doi. I love Bengali desserts and have heard about them a lot but have hardly had a chance to try them’,” Sumanta Chakrabarti, corporate chef, Raajkutir, was quoted as saying.

In an earlier interview, the 23-year-old revealed how much he loved sweets, his favourite being homemade churma loaded with ghee and sugar.

For breakfast, he ate luchi and sada aloo torkari, fruits, drank watermelon juice, and had mishti doi.

