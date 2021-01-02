Neena Gupta made this yummy dessert; would you try?

Neena Gupta love for baking is quite well-known. And she is making sure she starts the new year on a sweet note. Wondering how?

The Badhaai Ho actor took to Instagram to share a video recently. In the video, the 61-year-old actor, dressed in neon green and blue outfit paired with a black turtleneck sweater, is seen holding a plate with cake on it.

Neena goes on to reveal that she baked orange cake for a lunch party at a neighbour’s house. “Chali leke cakeva,” she captioned the post. Watch the video:

This is, however, not the first time that the actor baked an orange cake. If you have been following her Instagram posts, you would recall her sharing the recipe on her social media handle, earlier this year. Looks like the Masaba Masaba actor is really fond of this flavour.

Here’s how you can make an orange cake just like Neena Gupta; here are the ingredients she used:

Ingredients

1/2 tsp – Baking powder

2 cups – All-purpose flour or maida

Salt to taste

1 cup – Sugar

1/2 cup – Butter (at room temperature)

3 – Medium-sized eggs

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

1/2 cup – Orange juice with rinds

3/4 cup – Curd

3/4 cup -Water

1/2 cup – Oil

1/2 tsp – Baking soda

Watch Neena Gupta bake orange cake in this Instagram video:

If you are planning to make this on the occasion of New Year’s Day, here’s the recipe you can try.

