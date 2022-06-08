Neena Gupta gives the humble lauki a delicious twist; check the recipe here

June 8, 2022 2:10:45 pm
Bottle gourd or lauki is definitely not among the most loved vegetables. Most people find it bland and boring, detesting its very mention. However, this humble vegetable has a host of health benefits — from reducing stress to benefiting the heart.
🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨
If the regular lauki ki sabzi is not something you prefer, give it a unique twist by preparing lauki ka bharta, just like actor Neena Gupta did. She, recently, took to Instagram to share a simple and delicious-looking recipe for lauki ka bharta, giving his bland vegetable an delicious makeover.
Take a look
Best of Express Premium
View this post on Instagram
Ingredients
*Lauki
*Mustard oil
*Onion
*Garlic
*Tomatoes
*Red chilli powder
Method
*Cut lauki in half.
*Poke holes into it using a fork.
*Roast the lauki by keeping it over a gas stove till it turns black.
*Peel the roasted lauki and cut it into small pieces.
*Blend the pieces in a mixer.
*In a pan, heat mustard oil and fry onions and garlic.
*To this, add some sliced tomatoes, red chilli powder and the mashed lauki.
*Mix it and cook it well. Your lauki ka bharta is ready!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-