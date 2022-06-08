scorecardresearch
Neena Gupta gives the humble lauki a delicious twist; check the recipe here

If the regular 'lauki ki sabzi' is not something you prefer, give it a unique twist by preparing 'lauki ka bharta'

Bottle gourd or lauki is definitely not among the most loved vegetables. Most people find it bland and boring, detesting its very mention. However, this humble vegetable has a host of health benefits — from reducing stress to benefiting the heart.

If the regular lauki ki sabzi is not something you prefer, give it a unique twist by preparing lauki ka bharta, just like actor Neena Gupta did. She, recently, took to Instagram to share a simple and delicious-looking recipe for lauki ka bharta, giving his bland vegetable an delicious makeover.

Ingredients

*Lauki
*Mustard oil
*Onion
*Garlic
*Tomatoes
*Red chilli powder

Method

*Cut lauki in half.
*Poke holes into it using a fork.
*Roast the lauki by keeping it over a gas stove till it turns black.
*Peel the roasted lauki and cut it into small pieces.
*Blend the pieces in a mixer.
*In a pan, heat mustard oil and fry onions and garlic.
*To this, add some sliced tomatoes, red chilli powder and the mashed lauki.
*Mix it and cook it well. Your lauki ka bharta is ready!

