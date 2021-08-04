scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Neena Gupta found this ‘jugad’ to grind jeera while cooking in the US; watch

Neena Gupta showed the hack in an Instagram video

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 4:00:04 pm
Neena Gupta shared an easy kitchen hack.

Neena Gupta, who is currently shooting in the US for her upcoming film, wanted to grind cumin seeds (jeera) for cooking. In the absence of an appropriate equipment, she used a hack to do it.

The actor shared a video in which she showed how to grind cumin seeds with a thermos flask! Placing roasted cumin on the kitchen platform, she rolled a thermos on the seeds to grind them.

Neena shared she also tried using a plastic water bottle but clearly a thermos worked better. She captioned the video “Jugad“. Watch the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta keeps sharing various hacks on social media. Last year, when homecooked foods flooded social media amid the lockdown, the Dial 100 actor showed how to make ‘desi pizza’ with chappati.

Also Read |Women deserve to cook and eat foods they like: Neena Gupta

Earlier, she also showed how to get salon-like curls in no time without using a curler. All you need to do is wash your hair, section them into pigtails and blow dry them while they are tied wet.

She also shared a simple healthy home remedy to tackle indigestion. Read about it here.

Any you tried any of these hacks?

