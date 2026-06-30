Neena Gupta labels ‘high-protein diet’ as most ‘ridiculous’ fitness advice

Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently called out “high protein diet,” calling it the most “ridiculous” fitness advice. In a rapid-fire with The Nod, she said, “All these diets and all. High protein diet…it’s all rubbish, I think.”

Intrigued by her response at a time when protein is everywhere, we asked an expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal noted that while her stance “may sound surprising in an era where protein shakes, high-protein snacks, and protein-focused meal plans dominate”, it highlights an important truth: nutrition is never one-size-fits-all.