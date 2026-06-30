Neena Gupta labels ‘high-protein diet’ as most ‘ridiculous’ fitness advice

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Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently called out “high protein diet,” calling it the most “ridiculous” fitness advice. In a rapid-fire with The Nod, she said, “All these diets and all. High protein diet…it’s all rubbish, I think.”
Intrigued by her response at a time when protein is everywhere, we asked an expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal noted that while her stance “may sound surprising in an era where protein shakes, high-protein snacks, and protein-focused meal plans dominate”, it highlights an important truth: nutrition is never one-size-fits-all.
“The popularity of high-protein diets stems from their proven benefits. Adequate protein intake helps preserve muscle mass, supports recovery, increases satiety, and can aid weight management. However, problems arise when people assume that more is always better. An excessive focus on protein often leads individuals to neglect other essential nutrients, such as fibre, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and complex carbohydrates. A diet overloaded with protein but lacking fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes may negatively affect digestion, gut health, and overall nutritional balance,” Goyal affirmed.
Gupta’s perspective also reflects the reality that dietary needs vary according to age, health status, activity level, and personal preferences. “Someone who is a competitive athlete or actively building muscle will generally require more protein than a sedentary individual. Similarly, older adults may benefit from a higher protein intake to prevent age-related muscle loss, while others may thrive on a more balanced approach that includes moderate amounts of protein alongside sufficient carbohydrates and fats,” Goyal said.
From a dietitian’s viewpoint, the issue is rarely protein itself. Goyal noted that it is the obsession with protein at the expense of everything else. “Many people today consume protein powders and supplements without evaluating whether they actually need them. Meanwhile, they may fall short on fibre, hydration, sleep, stress management, and overall dietary quality, all of which have a profound impact on health and body composition,” remarked Goyal.
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The real lesson behind Gupta’s comment is that sustainable health does not come from following trends.
“Whether it is a high-protein diet, a low-carb diet, or any other popular eating pattern, the best diet is one that meets an individual’s nutritional requirements, supports their lifestyle, and can be maintained long term. True fitness is built on balance, consistency, and a well-rounded approach to nutrition, not on any single nutrient,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.