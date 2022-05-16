scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Neena Gupta makes 'healthy tikki', would you like to try?

Neena Gupta's healthy recipe is one that you must have today!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 8:00:11 pm
neena guptaTry this easy recipe from Neena Gupta which adds a healthy twist to your regular tikki (Source: Neena Gupta/Instagram/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

All of us like to indulge in our favourite foods, which may (at times) not be particularly healthy. But that does not mean we do not have them! All you need to do give them a healthy twist by adding a dash of seasonal vegetables.

That’s exactly what Neena Gupta recently did when she made some delicious tikkis! The actor, who loves sharing easy recipes on her Instagram page, shared a ‘healthy tikki’ recipe this time.

Ingredients

Dalia or broken wheat
Carrots, cut finely
Peas
Beans, cut finely
Potato, mashed
Capsicum, cut
Egg white
Bread crumbs
Oil for frying

Method

*Steam all vegetables except capsicum, and also the dalia.
*After the vegetables cool down, mix it with the dalia.
*Dip in egg white and roll in bread crumbs. Alternatively, can directly roll in bread crumbs.
*Shallow fry.

Worth a try? What do you think?

