Neena Gupta makes ‘healthy tikki’, would you like to try?

All of us like to indulge in our favourite foods, which may (at times) not be particularly healthy. But that does not mean we do not have them! All you need to do give them a healthy twist by adding a dash of seasonal vegetables.
That’s exactly what Neena Gupta recently did when she made some delicious tikkis! The actor, who loves sharing easy recipes on her Instagram page, shared a ‘healthy tikki’ recipe this time.
Ingredients
Dalia or broken wheat
Carrots, cut finely
Peas
Beans, cut finely
Potato, mashed
Capsicum, cut
Egg white
Bread crumbs
Oil for frying
Method
*Steam all vegetables except capsicum, and also the dalia.
*After the vegetables cool down, mix it with the dalia.
*Dip in egg white and roll in bread crumbs. Alternatively, can directly roll in bread crumbs.
*Shallow fry.
