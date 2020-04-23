Neena Gupta baked an orange cake, here’s how you can bake one too

How about an orange in the form of a cake? (Photo: Neena Gupta/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) How about an orange in the form of a cake? (Photo: Neena Gupta/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Neena Gupta has been thoroughly making sure that her days in self-isolation are productive, whether it is giving out beauty tips ranging from touching up your roots to getting salon-like curls at home or posting videos of her making ‘desi pizza’. She’s here with yet another yummy recipe which is easy and fuss-free. If you are someone who loves their dose of fruits, scroll down to know how to bake this succulent orange cake.

Ingredients

1/2 tablespoon of baking powder

2 cups of all-purpose flour or maida

Salt to taste

1 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of butter (at room temperature)

3 medium-sized eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence

1 orange

120 ml of fresh orange juice

Steps

*Take your usual cake tin and grease it with butter. Next, pre-heat your oven to 350F/180C.

*Take a bowl and add 2 cups of all-purpose flour or maida. To this, add a pinch of salt, half tablespoon of baking powder and combine it well. Next, take an orange and scrape it so that you get the orange zest, add the orange zest to the powdered mixture and keep aside.

*In a fresh bowl, mix the butter and sugar and with a hand mixer or beater, until it becomes light and fluffy. To this mixture, add one egg at a time and beat it properly after every addition.

*Once the eggs have been combined with the fluffy mixture, add half a teaspoon of vanilla essence. Beat it for a good two minutes, until it is all seamlessly combined.

*Now, it is time to add the dry ingredients to the mixture. Slowly, in parts of 3 add the dry ingredients and fold the mixture along with orange juice. Keep doing so until you have added all the dry ingredients.

*Now pour the mixture into the greased pan and tap it twice so that there are no bubbles. Bake it in the pre-heated oven for half an hour.

*Allow it to cool and serve.

