Try this neem chutney to boost your immunity

Neem leaves are extremely beneficial for your health. They help reduce inflammation in the body, improve liver health, cardiovascular health, eyesight, and the overall immune system. Its ayurvedic properties also help in treating ailments like ulcers, skin diseases and dental disorders, suggests research.

That said, not many of us like to eat neem leaves because of its bitter taste. So why not have them in the form of a chutney? In an Instagram post, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s mother, Rekha posted an easy recipe for making kadunimb chutney or neem chutney. Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

10 leaves – Kadunimb

2 tsps – Jaggery

3-4 – Kokum

1/2 tsp – Cumin seeds (jeera)

Salt

Method

1. Wash the neem leaves.

2. Grind all ingredients together.

Besides neem, the jaggery used in the chutney not only diminishes the bitter taste but also helps in digestion. Jaggery is a rich source of iron, zinc and selenium. It also detoxifies the body.

The chutney is good for boosting immunity, Diwekar pointed out in her post. She wrote, “Eat a small bite early in the morning.” Take a look at the post:

Would you try this recipe at home?

