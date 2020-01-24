Keep hunger pangs away with this power-packed bowl of moong sprouts

This recipe is great to keep yourself fuller for longer. (Photo: Neelam Kothari Soni/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) This recipe is great to keep yourself fuller for longer. (Photo: Neelam Kothari Soni/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Do you feel hungry all the time and end up binge eating junk food at odd hours? Then it is time you take a peek into Neelam Kothari Soni’s dabba. As part of Twinkle Khanna–initiated #WhatsInYourDabba challenge, the actor and jewellery designer shared her go-to dish for power-packed nutrition — and it was none other than sprouted moong and chana with some spinach juice.

She captioned the post, “So my perfect snack and something I keep in my dabba at all times is sprouted moong and chana. It’s just great for my hunger pangs.”

Here are the recipes she shared.

Moong Sprouts

Sprouted moong dal is low on calories, have high fibre and vitamins. Sprouted Chana is equally healthy. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Sprouted moong dal is low on calories, have high fibre and vitamins. Sprouted Chana is equally healthy. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Ingredients

2 cups – Moong sprouts

1 no – Small-sized finely chopped onion

1 no – Medium-sized chopped tomato

1 no – Finely chopped green chilli

1/4tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2 or 1tsp – Chaat masala

1tsp – Lemon juice

Method

Stir all the ingredients together. Season with salt and pour 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix well.

Spinach Juice

Ingredients

Few – Spinach leaves

1/2 – Cucumber

2 – Amla

1 – Lemon (juiced)

1 – Ginger

1 – Pomegranate

Method

*Wash all the produce well.

*Peel cucumber, ginger.

*Juice all ingredients through a juicer.

Here’s why it makes for a power-packed meal

*Moong sprouts are rich in nutrients and have a variety of benefits, both in its raw and cooked form.

*Sprouts, which are easily available in the market, make for a quick meal. They are low in calories, contain vitamin B and fibre. They are also rich in vitamins C and K.

*It is said that moong dal sprouts inhibit the release of ghrelin, a hunger hormone that signals the brain to eat more. Therefore, moong sprouts are a great way to lose weight.

*Protein in moong sprouts helps build and repair tissues.

Fresh spinach juice is an ideal way to improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and improve bone health.

