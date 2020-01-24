Keep hunger pangs away with this power-packed bowl of moong sprouts

Do you feel hungry all the time and end up binge eating junk food at odd hours? Then it is time you take a peek into Neelam Kothari Soni’s dabba. As part of Twinkle Khanna–initiated #WhatsInYourDabba challenge, the actor and jewellery designer shared her go-to dish for power-packed nutrition — and it was none other than sprouted moong and chana with some spinach juice.
She captioned the post, “So my perfect snack and something I keep in my dabba at all times is sprouted moong and chana. It’s just great for my hunger pangs.”
Here are the recipes she shared.
Moong Sprouts
Ingredients
2 cups – Moong sprouts
1 no – Small-sized finely chopped onion
1 no – Medium-sized chopped tomato
1 no – Finely chopped green chilli
1/4tsp – Red chilli powder
1/2 or 1tsp – Chaat masala
1tsp – Lemon juice
Method
Stir all the ingredients together. Season with salt and pour 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix well.
Spinach Juice
Ingredients
Few – Spinach leaves
1/2 – Cucumber
2 – Amla
1 – Lemon (juiced)
1 – Ginger
1 – Pomegranate
Method
*Wash all the produce well.
*Peel cucumber, ginger.
*Juice all ingredients through a juicer.
Here’s why it makes for a power-packed meal
*Moong sprouts are rich in nutrients and have a variety of benefits, both in its raw and cooked form.
*Sprouts, which are easily available in the market, make for a quick meal. They are low in calories, contain vitamin B and fibre. They are also rich in vitamins C and K.
*It is said that moong dal sprouts inhibit the release of ghrelin, a hunger hormone that signals the brain to eat more. Therefore, moong sprouts are a great way to lose weight.
*Protein in moong sprouts helps build and repair tissues.
Fresh spinach juice is an ideal way to improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and improve bone health.
