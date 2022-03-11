‘Nazariya badlo, nazaara badlega’: Inside Bambai Nazariya, a socially-inclusive Mumbai café run by transgenders

Despite the growing awareness and advancements, the LGBTQ+ community is still struggling to find an inclusive social space and rights in the country. However, many small organisations are gradually coming forward to bridge this gap. One among them is a newly-opened café in Mumbai — Bambai Nazariya — that aims to bring about a shift in people’s thinking with their unique and socially-inclusive setup.

Opened about two months back, the café employs only the transgender community, to give them the opportunities “they rightfully deserve,” said Diego Miranda, founder, Bambai Nazariya.

“The café is completely run by transgender employees. From kitchen to the services — everyone is a transgender here,” he told indianexpress.com.

While the café opened recently, the seed of its idea was sown seven years back. “It was my father’s dream to do something for the transgender community. So, I, along with my partner, decided to give life to this idea,” Miranda said.

From Mumbai soul foods such as pav bhaji, keema pav and misal pav to the trending Kashmiri pink chai — the café serves a host of comfort foods to the guests.

Apart from feeding scrumptious meals to the customers, they also aim to provide a homely feeling, filled with love and warmth. “It is basically like a house where you come and get to know more about them, eat food prepared by them and experience their warm hospitality.”

Explaining the idea behind the unique name of the café, the founder said, “We just came up with that name seven years back. ‘Bambai’ because we wanted to evoke the old Bombay feeling and ‘nazariya’ because we want people to change their nazariya or outlook. ‘Nazariya badlo, Nazaara badlega‘ is the tagline of the café as we want everyone to change the way they look at things.”

In just a short span, Bambai Nazariya — located in Mumbai’s Versova area — has already made a special place in the hearts of people with its warm hospitality and delectable menu. Overwhelmed by the response, Miranda said, “People are so welcoming and happy with the approach. They feel at home here and that’s exactly what we wanted.”

