Nutritionist reveals Nayanthara’s ‘go-to breakfast drink’

Many celebrities follow a specially-curated diet that not only helps them lose or gain weight for a particular role, but also ensures that all their nutritional needs are met. Sometimes, celebrities themselves share details of their diets with their followers on social media, while many other times their nutritionists do so.

Also Read | This healthy smoothie is not just a yummy breakfast option but also good for skin

In a similar vein, celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal recently took to Instagram to share “one recipe that is easily the most favorite of one of my actor client.”

However, without revealing anything else, she added: “To know who she is, check out its recipe in my book, Yuktahaar: The Belly And Brain Diet in chapter 10.”

To find out who the “actor client” is, we did all the digging — for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘Yuktahaar’by Munmun Ganeriwal (@munmun.ganeriwal)

According to Ganeriwal’s book, it is Tamil actor Nayanthara who loves the recipe for the coconut smoothie. “Nayanthara fell in love with this drink the first time I introduced it in her meal plan. This is one of her go-to breakfast/evening meal options,” Ganeriwal wrote in the book.

Do you also want to try it? Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

2 cups – Coconut water

1 cup – Tender coconut

½ cup – Coconut milk

Sugar

Pinch- Cinnamon powder

Pinch – Cardamom powder

Method

*Add coconut water, tender coconut, coconut milk and sugar, as per taste, in a blender jar.

*Blend well until smooth and no lumps remain.

*Add a pinch each of cinnamon and cardamom powder, ice cubes (if you like) and pour in a glass.

According to Ganeriwal, traditional smoothies or drinks from different regions of India have been consumed as breakfast to stay cool and hydrated during summer months. “I suggest you look for more such recipes instead of digging out fancy smoothie recipes online,” she said in the book.

The smoothie is not only tasty, but also helps metabolise fats, strengthen immunity, maintain a healthy gut, and is also rich in fibre.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!