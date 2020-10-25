Dussehra 2020 recipe: Try this lip-smacking dahi vada, vrat style

Festivities can allow you to indulge in your favourite foods which not only satiate your cravings but are also healthy, giving you every reason to enjoy the festivities with some nutritionally-enriching foods. Navratri fasting and Dussehra is most often associated with staples like sabudana khichdi or kulith or other types of gluten-free grains. But did you know the same grains can be turned around to make delicious chaat recipes that can make for a lovely platter during your fast? Here’s an interesting recipe from chef Kunal Kapur who presented everyone’s favourite dahi vada with a twist.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
How to make upma which is eaten during fasting or vrat, well then look no further. This super creamy & simple navratri recipe is easy to cook and tasty to eat. So enjoy fasting with this special falhari recipe. #vratrecipe #navratrirecipe #happynavratri #Navratriwithkunal #KKitchen #KunalKapurRecipes #ChefKunal #kunalkapoor #kunalkapur #chef
Serves – 6
Ingredients
For sweet curd
3 cups – Curd
5tbsp – Sugar
A pinch – Sendha namak
Green chutney
2 cups – Coriander leaves
1 cup – Mint Leaves
2tbsp – Anardana
Sendha namak to taste
2tsp – Roasted cumin
1/2tsp – Pepper powder
Few ice cubes
1/2 cup – Water
For khatti meethi chutney
3 cups – Water
1/2 cup – Anardana powder
1tsp – Ginger, grated
1tbsp – Roasted cumin, pounded
Sendha namak to taste
1/2tsp – Black pepper powder
1/2 cup – Jaggery, grated
For vada
2 cups – Potato (boiled and mashed)
2tbsp – Samak chawal (soaked) (optional)
1 cup – Sabudana (soaked for four hrs)
Handful – Coriander, chopped – handful
2tsp – Green chilli, chopped
2tsp – Ginger, chopped
1/2tsp – Pepper powder
Sendha namak to taste
Oil, for frying
ALSO READ | Lip-smacking Navratri food! Nine snacks for nine days of festivities
Method
For sweet curd
*Mix together curd, sugar and salt.
*Whisk and keep aside.
For green chutney
*Mix all the ingredients and grind it to a paste. Pour in a bowl and serve.
For khatti meethi chutney
*Mix all the ingredients and bring to a boil, lower heat and cook for 10 mins.
*Once it thickens a bit, remove and strain it.
*Whatever is left in the strainer put it in a blender along with some of the strained chutney and grind it. Strain again. It’s ready to serve.
For vada
*Mash the boiled potatoes to make sure there are no lumps.
*Crush the soaked samak chawal with hands to mash them up a bit.
*Mix together potato, samak chawal, soaked and drained sabudana, coriander, green chilli, ginger, pepper powder and sendha namak.
*Mix them well and divide into small balls.
*Using your thumb, create a depression in the centre so that they resemble like a vada or a doughnut. Heat oil in a kadai and deep fry them till golden brown.
*Remove to a plate with an absorbent paper. Let them cool a bit and then place them in a bowl. Pout chilled sweet curd, both chutneys and serve. You can garnish it with roasted cumin, pomegranate and coriander as well.
Already drooling?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.