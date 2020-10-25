Dussehra 2020 recipe: Try this lip-smacking dahi vada, vrat style

Make sure you try this easy, tasty recipe this Navratri. (Source: Kunal Kapur/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Festivities can allow you to indulge in your favourite foods which not only satiate your cravings but are also healthy, giving you every reason to enjoy the festivities with some nutritionally-enriching foods. Navratri fasting and Dussehra is most often associated with staples like sabudana khichdi or kulith or other types of gluten-free grains. But did you know the same grains can be turned around to make delicious chaat recipes that can make for a lovely platter during your fast? Here’s an interesting recipe from chef Kunal Kapur who presented everyone’s favourite dahi vada with a twist.

Take a look.

Serves – 6

Ingredients

For sweet curd

3 cups – Curd

5tbsp – Sugar

A pinch – Sendha namak

Green chutney

2 cups – Coriander leaves

1 cup – Mint Leaves

2tbsp – Anardana

Sendha namak to taste

2tsp – Roasted cumin

1/2tsp – Pepper powder

Few ice cubes

1/2 cup – Water

For khatti meethi chutney

3 cups – Water

1/2 cup – Anardana powder

1tsp – Ginger, grated

1tbsp – Roasted cumin, pounded

Sendha namak to taste

1/2tsp – Black pepper powder

1/2 cup – Jaggery, grated

For vada

2 cups – Potato (boiled and mashed)

2tbsp – Samak chawal (soaked) (optional)

1 cup – Sabudana (soaked for four hrs)

Handful – Coriander, chopped – handful

2tsp – Green chilli, chopped

2tsp – Ginger, chopped

1/2tsp – Pepper powder

Sendha namak to taste

Oil, for frying

ALSO READ | Lip-smacking Navratri food! Nine snacks for nine days of festivities

Method

For sweet curd

*Mix together curd, sugar and salt.

*Whisk and keep aside.

For green chutney

*Mix all the ingredients and grind it to a paste. Pour in a bowl and serve.

For khatti meethi chutney

*Mix all the ingredients and bring to a boil, lower heat and cook for 10 mins.

*Once it thickens a bit, remove and strain it.

*Whatever is left in the strainer put it in a blender along with some of the strained chutney and grind it. Strain again. It’s ready to serve.

For vada

*Mash the boiled potatoes to make sure there are no lumps.

*Crush the soaked samak chawal with hands to mash them up a bit.

*Mix together potato, samak chawal, soaked and drained sabudana, coriander, green chilli, ginger, pepper powder and sendha namak.

*Mix them well and divide into small balls.

*Using your thumb, create a depression in the centre so that they resemble like a vada or a doughnut. Heat oil in a kadai and deep fry them till golden brown.

*Remove to a plate with an absorbent paper. Let them cool a bit and then place them in a bowl. Pout chilled sweet curd, both chutneys and serve. You can garnish it with roasted cumin, pomegranate and coriander as well.

Already drooling?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd