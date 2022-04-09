Navratri special: Make this easy, energising paneer recipe during fasting

April 9, 2022 5:25:17 pm
Even when you are fasting, it is important to consume nutritious food that can keep you energised. However, while you may think that it will take up a lot of your time, here’s an easy paneer recipe that you can make during Navratri fasting, courtesy Rasika Atish from food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola’s team.
“When you fast, you don’t feel like making very time consuming things to eat. So here’s a very easy but very healthy paneer recipe for all of you,” mentioned Dr Ria on her page Food Therapy by Dr Ria Ankola.
How to make Adraki paneer with an Italian twist?
Ingredients
200g – Paneer
1tbsp – Curd
1/2tsp – Freshly grated ginger
Chilli flakes
Oregano
Salt as per taste
Method
*Marinate 200g paneer pieces in mixture of curd, grated ginger, chilli flakes, oregano, and salt.
*Keep it marinated for 15 minutes.
*Cook in pan with brushed ghee.
*Sprinkle with chat masala and fresh coriander leaves.
