Navratri food: Some saatvik sauces that you can enjoy this festive season

This year, I decided to add gluten-free noodles in the Navratra millet menu. While fasting gives us a break, indulging mindfully with ingredients that are good for the gut is not bad either. Instead of processed and packaged food, there are many ways to prepare things in a healthy way.

Navratras are not just about potatoes and tapioca (sabudana). Neither are they only about kuttu pakoras (buckwheat fritters) and sweet puddings. You can try oil-free kebabs, savoury snacks, many interesting dips and sauces made of superfoods like pumpkin, pineapple, water chestnuts and more. And while fruits and herbs are considered fast-friendly, explore possibilities with Indian gooseberry (amla), mint, green chillies and many other locally-grown herbs.

Just in case you feel you don’t have many sauce options, you can refer to these recipes. I rustled up Chinese-style noodles in no time yesterday. Refer to the video.

Green chilli sauce

Ingredients

· 1 cup mint leaves

· 2 amlas deseeded

· 2-3 green chillies

· 2-inch ginger

· 1 tbsp pomegranate seeds powder

· Rock salt to taste

· Water as required

Method

1. Thoroughly wash mint leaves and transfer it to a blender jar along with all ingredients except water.

2. Pulse it twice and then add water as required.

3. Blend it for a good 30 seconds.

Dark sauce

Ingredients

· 1/2 cup jaggery

· ¼ cup water

· 2 tbsp ginger juliennes

· 1 tsp coconut aminos

· 1 tsp cold-pressed groundnut oil

· 1 tsp red chilli powder (I used Abana teekhi mirch)

Method

1. In a pan, heat oil and add ginger juliennes.

2. Add jaggery, water, red chilli and coconut aminos.

3. Allow it to cook for 3-4 minutes on high flame. Turn the flame off. Add salt.

4. Allow it to cool completely before adding to noodles.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, and the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

