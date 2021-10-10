Navratri food: Some saatvik sauces that you can enjoy this festive season

October 10, 2021 4:40:34 pm
This year, I decided to add gluten-free noodles in the Navratra millet menu. While fasting gives us a break, indulging mindfully with ingredients that are good for the gut is not bad either. Instead of processed and packaged food, there are many ways to prepare things in a healthy way.
Navratras are not just about potatoes and tapioca (sabudana). Neither are they only about kuttu pakoras (buckwheat fritters) and sweet puddings. You can try oil-free kebabs, savoury snacks, many interesting dips and sauces made of superfoods like pumpkin, pineapple, water chestnuts and more. And while fruits and herbs are considered fast-friendly, explore possibilities with Indian gooseberry (amla), mint, green chillies and many other locally-grown herbs.
Just in case you feel you don’t have many sauce options, you can refer to these recipes. I rustled up Chinese-style noodles in no time yesterday. Refer to the video.
Green chilli sauce
Ingredients
· 1 cup mint leaves
· 2 amlas deseeded
· 2-3 green chillies
· 2-inch ginger
· 1 tbsp pomegranate seeds powder
· Rock salt to taste
· Water as required
Method
1. Thoroughly wash mint leaves and transfer it to a blender jar along with all ingredients except water.
2. Pulse it twice and then add water as required.
3. Blend it for a good 30 seconds.
Dark sauce
Ingredients
· 1/2 cup jaggery
· ¼ cup water
· 2 tbsp ginger juliennes
· 1 tsp coconut aminos
· 1 tsp cold-pressed groundnut oil
· 1 tsp red chilli powder (I used Abana teekhi mirch)
Method
1. In a pan, heat oil and add ginger juliennes.
2. Add jaggery, water, red chilli and coconut aminos.
3. Allow it to cook for 3-4 minutes on high flame. Turn the flame off. Add salt.
4. Allow it to cool completely before adding to noodles.
(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, and the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)
