scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 10, 2021
MUST READ

Navratri food: Some saatvik sauces that you can enjoy this festive season

Navratras are more than just about potatoes and tapioca (sabudana), and kuttu pakoras (buckwheat fritters) and sweet puddings

Written by Shalini Rajani | New Delhi |
October 10, 2021 4:40:34 pm
Navratri food, Navratri food recipes, Navratri recipes, Navratras, fasting, healthy recipes, tasty recipes during Navratri, Chinese-style sauces, indian express newsWould you like to try this recipe? (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

This year, I decided to add gluten-free noodles in the Navratra millet menu. While fasting gives us a break, indulging mindfully with ingredients that are good for the gut is not bad either. Instead of processed and packaged food, there are many ways to prepare things in a healthy way.

Navratras are not just about potatoes and tapioca (sabudana). Neither are they only about kuttu pakoras (buckwheat fritters) and sweet puddings. You can try oil-free kebabs, savoury snacks, many interesting dips and sauces made of superfoods like pumpkin, pineapple, water chestnuts and more. And while fruits and herbs are considered fast-friendly, explore possibilities with Indian gooseberry (amla), mint, green chillies and many other locally-grown herbs.

ALSO READ |Nutrition alert: Here’s a simple and healthy Navratri fasting plan

Just in case you feel you don’t have many sauce options, you can refer to these recipes. I rustled up Chinese-style noodles in no time yesterday. Refer to the video.

Green chilli sauce

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

· 1 cup mint leaves
· 2 amlas deseeded
· 2-3 green chillies
· 2-inch ginger
· 1 tbsp pomegranate seeds powder
· Rock salt to taste
· Water as required

Method

1. Thoroughly wash mint leaves and transfer it to a blender jar along with all ingredients except water.
2. Pulse it twice and then add water as required.
3. Blend it for a good 30 seconds.

Dark sauce

Ingredients

· 1/2 cup jaggery
· ¼ cup water
· 2 tbsp ginger juliennes
· 1 tsp coconut aminos
· 1 tsp cold-pressed groundnut oil
·  1 tsp red chilli powder (I used Abana teekhi mirch)

Method

1. In a pan, heat oil and add ginger juliennes.
2. Add jaggery, water, red chilli and coconut aminos.
3. Allow it to cook for 3-4 minutes on high flame. Turn the flame off. Add salt.
4. Allow it to cool completely before adding to noodles.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, and the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Comic Con, New York Comic Con, New York Comic Con pictures
In pictures: New York Comic Con 2021

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 10: Latest News

Advertisement