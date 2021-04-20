Navratri 2021: Satiate your sugar cravings with this easy, nourishing recipe

Many people observe a fast during the nine-day-long Navratri festival. But do you know that the trick to fasting right is to fasting smart and healthy. That is why we are here with a special, nourishing recipe in case you are struggling to satiate those sugar cravings that many experience while fasting as the blood glucose takes a hit.

Here is a simple recipe from chef Kunal Kapur which will nourish you and satiate your sugar cravings in no time!

“Navratri is special and ‘Samak Ke Chawal Ki Kheer’ makes it extra special. Samak or samavat or barnyard millet is not actually rice but resembles a very tiny grain of rice. Samak Rice Kheer is tasty and you can add lots of fruits of your choice to it,” said Kapur in an Instagram video while sharing the recipe.

“This recipe will give a smooth, creamy rice pudding that will nourish you while fasting,” he added.

The recipe is similar to a rice kheer or rice pudding recipe.

Vrat ki Kheer

Ingredients

¼ cup – Samak ke chawal or barnyard millet

750ml – Milk

½ cup – Sugar

Handful- Nuts, chopped

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

1 tbsp – Ghee

For puree

250ml – Milk

1 – Banana (optional)

Method

*Soak samak ke chawal or barnyard millet in water for 20 minutes.

*Peel the overripe banana and mix it with 250 ml milk and grind it to a smooth puree.

*Heat the remaining milk in a pan and bring it to a boil. Drain the water out of the samak chawal and add it to the boiling milk. Add banana puree. Add dry fruits of your choice and cook on medium heat till the chawal is cooked and milk is thick.

