Fasting for navratri? Learn how to make non-sticky sabudana khichdi with these tips

Here's how you can make the delicious sabudana khichdi. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Love the much filling and tasty sabudana khichdi but struggle with getting the right texture? Does it turn too sticky or mushy? While it is an appetising platter, what matters is the taste and texture. Many get the right taste but the lacklustre texture can make the platter unappetising for people. And for people who are especially fasting, it can become quite difficult to manage.

So, here we have tried and tested methods to ensure you have the perfect platter of sabudana khichdi that’s as appealing as it can get.

What more? The gluten-free and vegan recipe can be had whenever you crave for something zesty.

Made with tender tapioca pearls or sabudana coated with crunchy roasted peanuts and sautéed with potatoes using minimal spices with a generous squeeze of lemon makes for a humble yet filling dish.

Why does it turn sticky or mushy?

The reason: Simply, it is the water you soak it in.

How to work around it?

*Place sabudana in a colander. Then wash sabudana under cold tap water until clear water appears. This process helps take off most of the starch and prevents sticking. Soak sabudana by adding just enough water to cover them. Just one-fourth inch more than sabudana level.

*Keep it for a few hours.

*After the sabudana puffs up, drain excess water, if any. This is a must before cooking.

*Avoid using a lot of oil to cook sabudana.

*While some varieties of sabudana are instant with just three-four hours of soaking, others requires some more time. A good middle way is five-six hours of soaking for non-instant ones.

*To check, if sabudana is ready to cook, pick a pearl. If it squishes between the thumb and finger, it is ready. If it is not ready, sprinkle some water and give it a good mix. Let it sit for two more hours.

*After two hours, do the smash test again and drain excess water, if any.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit, husband Shriram cooked this special dish; watch video

*Now, you are all set to make khichdi

*Also, when at the end of cooking, cook the pearls until they appear translucent. Do stir a couple of times but gently. Also, do not overcook them as they will start sticking to each other making a sticky lump.

Here’s the easy recipe from ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

Ingredients

1 cup – Sago pearls

2-3 no – Green chilies slit or chopped, you may increase or decrease it as per your liking

1/2 cup – Roasted peanuts, peeled and coarsely powdered

2 no – Potatoes medium, peeled and diced into small pieces

1tsp – Cumin seeds

6-8 no – Curry leaves

Salt to taste (regular salt or sendha namak)

2tbsp – Peanut oil or ghee or any oil you prefer

1.25 cup – Water for soaking Sabudana

Method

*Wash the sago pearls for 3-4 times until water runs clear.

*Soak the sabudana pearls in 1 and 1/4 cup of water overnight.

*Once the sabudana is soaked well, you will see hardly any water left behind.

*Add crushed peanut into the sabudana.

*Gently, mix them well and set it aside.

*Now, heat oil in a pan or kadhai.

*Once the oil is hot, add cumin seeds and fry for few seconds.

*Add diced potatoes and saute on high heat for a minute.

*Then, cover and cook for 3-4 minutes until they are 90 per cent done.

*Now, add raw peanut, curry leaves, and green chillies and mix.

*Add soaked sabudana, salt and gently mix.

*Cook for 4-5 minutes only until the pearls are just translucent.

*Finally add, lemon juice and coriander leaves and mix. It is ready to serve.

Relish your sabudana khichdi and enjoy your Navratri.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd