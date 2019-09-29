Navratri Fast Recipes: These easy healthy recipes will appeal to your taste buds

Navratri Fast Recipes: Navratri refers to the nine auspicious nights during which Goddess Durga and her nine forms are worshipped. The festival is celebrated twice a year, one during the beginning of autumn and second right before Dussehra and Diwali, at the onset of the winters right before the year ends. The food made during this time is low on spices and high in fibre and nutrient content.

Advertising

Fasting during Navratri doesn’t necessarily involve eating food that does not appeal to your taste buds. You can fast and eat yummy Navratri dishes at the same time. Don’t believe us? Here are nine recipes for the nine days of Navratri that you can try making at home and treat yourself and your loved ones. To guide you through the religious celebrations, we have curated a list of delicious and easy-to-make vrat/fast recipes.

Phalhari Kacche Kele Ki Tikki by by chef Vijesh Modi from The Deltin, Daman

Ingredients

2 small – Raw Bananas

2 medium – Potatoes

1/4 cup – Tapioca flour

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Dried mint leaves

Himalayan salt (Sendha Namak)

3 tbsp – Oil

Method

* This is how raw banana looks like.

Advertising

* To begin with, pressure-cook the bananas and potatoes with their peel on. Cook them for about 3 whistles or 10 minutes. Do not rush through this process as we want the bananas to be soft and tender to make a smooth mash.

* Remove from water and allow them to cool. When comfortable to touch, peel potatoes and banana. Transfer it to a big bowl.

* Mash potatoes and banana with a fork or potato masher.

* Stir in all the spices and add Tapioca flour.

* Grease your hands and shape tikkis.

* Heat a heavy-bottomed pan and add tikkis to it.

* Cook tikkis for 8-10 minutes on low flame, turning occasionally until evenly browned on both sides.

* Serve with Phalhari green chutney.

Dudh Pak by Chef Ranveer Brar as the Brand Ambassador for Parag Milk

Ingredients

1ltr – Cow Milk

50g – Rice

30g – Sugar

150ml – Condensed milk

1 tbs – Ground cardamom

2 tsp – Ghee

20g – Pistachios, thinly sliced

50g – Almonds, thinly sliced

Method

* In a heavy bottom pan, keep the milk for boiling.

* Soak the rice in water for 10- 15 mins and then grind it and make a smooth paste.

* Let the milk reduce. Stir occasionally so it does not stick to the bottom.

* Once 1/4th part of the milk has reduced, add the rice paste and mix well.

* Cook for 10 mins, it will start getting thick.

* Now add sugar, condensed milk and ground cardamom. Mix well and keep stirring.

* Let it cook for more 15 mins. Keep stirring.

* The pak has to be thick enough, should not be of pouring consistency.

* Once reached to that desired consistency, remove from the flame and let it cool.

* Refrigerate it for an hour.

* Heat ghee in pan, add the sliced almonds and roast them till they turn light brown and keep aside.

* Sprinkle sliced pistachios and roasted almonds on the dudh pak while serving.

* Serve chilled for better taste.

Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients

1 cup – sabudana

1 cup – water

1 tbsp – oil

1/2 tsp – cumin seeds

1 cup – Chopped potatoes

2 tbsp – raw peanuts and cashews

1-2 – green chili, chopped

6-7 – curry leaves

1/2 tsp – sendha namak as per the requirement

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Method

* Soak the sabudana overnight.

* Rinse the sabudana until water turns clear to get rid of the starch.

* Maintain 1:1 ratio of sabudana and water.

* In the morning, drain the excess water from sabudana.

* Heat oil in a pan on medium heat, add the cumin seeds and let them fry for few seconds.

* Then add the chopped potatoes and cook for 2-3.

* Add the raw peanuts and cashews and fry for another 2-3 minutes.

* Then add the curry leaves and cook for 1 more minute.

* Add the drained sabudana to the pan along with sendha namak and mix well.

Advertising

* Cook for few minutes until most of the sabudana pearls become translucent. Do not cook it for a long time else it will stick. Remove the pan from heat and add lemon juice to add flavour.

* Serve sabudana khichdi with raita.