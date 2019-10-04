This Navratri, enjoy millet fried rice with the goodness of saatvik ingredients

Have you noticed that you crave different foods, depending on the time of the year? While Navratras depict a remarkable change in season, it also allows us to re-look at our pantry. Because this nip in the air brings many interesting millets like Barnyard (Samak), Buckwheat (Kuttu), Amaranth (Rajgira) to almost all grocery stores. The sight of so-called ‘vrat ka khana’ in itself is very satisfying. But let me tell you a secret. These superfoods are not meant for only those who observe fasts as when seasons change, our nutritional needs change too. It is only with the diverse nutrition are we able to give our immunity a much-required makeover. So while Navratras are ending, you may still continue to reap the benefits of seasonal superfoods.

And as I have been enjoying my experiments with millets and curating menus for every occasion, this recipe has never gone wrong during the Navratras. Millets Fried Rice (with ingredients specifically meant for the fast) has been a favourite among many of my participants. It is easy, quick and super yum. All it needs a little technique to replicate authentic fried rice ingredients with truly Saatvik ones (Saatvik that enhances your Prana, life force energy). And that’s where the beauty of innovating with food comes in. You get great taste and without compromising on the nutritional quotient.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe and health benefits of extremely nutritious barnyard millet.

Millet Fried Rice with Sweet and Sour Jaggery Sauce

Ingredients

Serves 4

·2 cups – Boiled barnyard millet (Samak rice)

1/2 cup – Steamed bottle gourd juliennes

1/2 cup – Tomato juliennes

1/2 cup – Steamed carrot juliennes

1/4 cup – Chopped coriander leaves

1/2tsp – Black pepper

1/2tsp – Cumin seeds (or fresh Jeera powder)

2tsp – Coriander mint chutney

2tsp – Lemon juice

1tsp – Jaggery sauce

1 cup – Water

2tbsp – Cow ghee

Rock salt to taste

Method:

*Nicely rinse and soak 1 cup barnyard millet for good 1-2 hours.

*Boil it in an open vessel with 2 cups water, little amount of salt and cow ghee. Park it aside and let it cool.

*In a separate pan, heat cow ghee, add cumin seeds, steamed vegetables, tomatoes and stir it well.

*Add black pepper, rock salt and sauté it for a few seconds.

*Now add cooled barnyard millet, coriander mint chutney, jaggery sauce and stir it carefully without losing the textures.

*While serving, top it up with lemon juice and garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

For Sweet and Sour Jaggery Sauce:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup – Tamarind pulp

1/4 cup – Crushed jaggery

1tsp – Black salt

1/2tsp – Cumin powder

1/4tsp – Black pepper powder

1/4tsp – Red chilli powder

1 inch – Ginger juliennes

1/4 cup – Raisins

1tsp – Pre-roasted sesame seeds

Method:

*Heat half cup tamarind pulp and half cup crushed jaggery pieces.

*Add black salt, cumin powder, black pepper powder, red chilli.

*Add some ginger juliennes and raisins. And let it cook for 2-3 minutes on low flame.

*Sprinkle sesame seeds. The chutney is ready. The leftover sauce makes for amazing dip with spicy fritters and other snacks.

For Coriander and Mint Chutney

Ingredients:

1 cup – Fresh coriander leaves

1/2 cup – Fresh mint leaves

2tbsp – Pomegranate seeds powder (Anardana)

1 no- Medium tomato

1/2tsp – Asafoetida (Heeng)

1/2tsp – Red chilli powder

Rock salt to taste

Method:

*Blend everything till you get a homogeneous consistency.

Health benefits of barnyard millet

Barnyard Millet: Nutritionally, barnyard millet is a superior grain with good amounts of macronutrients and dietary fibre. This tiny wonder grain is a good source of B-complex vitamins, is good for the elderly too, especially diabetic patients.

The other names of barnyard millet are shyama in Bengali, moraiyo in Gujarati, sanwa of Samak in Hindi, oodalu in Kannada, kuthiraivolly in Tamil and udalu in Telugu.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.