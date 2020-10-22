Navratri 2020: Keep yourself energised through the day with this easy vrat recipe

Here's a simple recipe you can try. (Source: Archana's Kitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

While some refrain from eating and drinking while observing a fast during Navratras, any others enjoy nutritious dishes made of vrat-friendly ingredients. If you are of the latter type, ensure you make yourself a complete platter of filling dishes to help yourself stay focused and regularise your blood sugar levels. To help you, here’s a simple recipe from Archana Doshi from Archana’s Kitchen.

The recipe of Rajgira Paneer Parantha makes for a lip-smacking, nutritious dish.

Here’s what Doshi mentioned. “This vrat recipe is an Indian flatbread made by mixing amaranth flour with paneer as the binding agent and flavoured with Indian spice and rolled out thin and toasted on a flat pan till it is crispy on both sides.”

Ingredients

1 cup – Rajgira flour

2 – Potato, boiled, mashed

1 cup – Paneer (homemade cottage cheese), grated

2 – Green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tsp – Cumin powder

2 sprigs – Coriander leaves, finely chopped

½ tsp – Whole black peppercorns, ground

Salt, or rock salt to taste

Sunflower oil, or ghee for cooking

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl and knead a dough.

*Divide the dough into equal portions and roll flat onto a board.

*Heat a flat-bottomed pan and add the rolled parantha with some ghee and cook it on both sides for about two minutes.

Pro tips

*Rajgira flour is little hard to work with since it does not contain gluten, so make sure to have enough flour to dust while rolling the dough.

