Navratri day 7: Mira Rajput shares a diet chart comprising ‘filling and chilling’ food

Navratri is a period of nine days of fasting, during which specific food items are consumed. During Chaitra Navratri, which is going on right now, people bring discipline in their diet and invoke Goddess Durga and her nine avatars every day for nine days.

Mira Kapoor, who seems to be fasting, posted a series of Instagram stories of the real struggle of carrying small bags and then stuffing them with snacks.

ALSO READ | Five energy-boosting ingredients to consume this Chaitra Navratri

She posted a photo of her “overstuffed snack bag” first…

(Photo: Instagram/@mira.kapoor) (Photo: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

…and then followed it up with all the food items she has packed it with, like “poha”, “elaichi banana”, “walnuts”, “anaar”, “water”, and “sweet potato chaat”.

(Photo: Instagram/@mira.kapoor) (Photo: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

The social media influencer also went on to share tips on eating healthy during the fasting period, suggesting “filling and chilling” food items that can feature in your breakfast, mid morning, lunch, snack and dinner meals.

(Photo: Instagram/@mira.kapoor) (Photo: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

Breakfast:

Kuttu vegetable uttapam with coconut chutney.

Mid morning:

A seasonal fruit of your choice.

Lunch:

Sabudana and aloo khichdi.

Snack:

Toasted amaranth and jaggery, shaved coconut and almonds pinjiri.

Dinner:

Roasted Mexican spiced sweet potato, vegetable guacamole, a touch of hung curd.

What do you think of these healthy meals?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!