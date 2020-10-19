Navratri 2020 puja recipe: Would you like to try chana sundal today?

Make this interesting recipe today. (Source: Maunika Gowardhan; designed by Gargi Singh)

The nine auspicious days of Navratri are finally here. During the traditional festival, people fast the whole day also has also perform special pujas dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. One of the important aspects of these pujas is the offering. An easy and quick-to-make prasad or offering is the chickpea sundal or channa sundal, made in the Tamilian style, that makes for a lip-smacking side dish too.

Here’s a simple recipe from chef Maunika Gowardhan that we thought would make for an interesting combination.

Ingredients

Serves 4

400g – Canned chickpeas

1 tbsp – Vegetable oil

Pinch of asafoetida

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

1 tsp – Urad dal

1 – Dried red Kashmiri chilli, halved (any mild dried chilli)

5 – Curry leaves

1 – Green chilli, halved

2 tbsp – Grated coconut (frozen packs are available in Asian stores)

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

Salt to taste

Method

*Drain the chickpeas in a sieve; rinse and cook in a small saucepan for 15-20 minutes in plenty of water. Drain and set aside.

*In a wok/kadhai, heat the oil on medium heat. Add the asafoetida and mustard seeds. Once they begin to splutter, add the urad dal along with the red chilli. Stir for a few seconds and add the curry leaves and green chilli. Let them infuse the oil for a minute.

*Add the chickpeas followed by grated coconut. Mix well and fry for two-three minutes. Turn the heat off and add lemon juice and salt.

*Sundal can be eaten as a side dish warm or cold.

