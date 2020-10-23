Navratri 2020: Try delicious peanut ladoos today (recipe inside)

Make this easy recipe to satiate your sweet cravings. (Source: Kunal Kapur/YouTube)

No festivities are complete without indulging in sweets and desserts. But during the nine auspicious days of Navratri, many people observe a fast and consume only limited food items. However, did you know that even when fasting, you are allowed to gorge on sweets that not only satiate your sweet tooth but are also nutritious for the body? Following the vrat or fasting rules, some sweets can be made with fasting-specific ingredients which taste equally delicious.

Here’s a simple recipe from chef Kunal Kapur that we thought would satiate your sweet cravings even if you are fasting.

Here’s how you can prepare the ladoos.

Ingredients

1 cup – Peanuts (skinless)

¾ cup – Ghee

1 cup – Singhara atta

½ cup – Coconut, desiccated (dried)

1 cup – Breakfast sugar

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

Handful – Dry fruits, chopped

Handful – Melon seeds

Method

*In a pan, dry roast peanuts till light brown. You can do the same in a microwave or oven.

*Take them out and cool slightly. Now grind to a coarse powder and keep aside.

*Heat ghee in a pan and add singhara atta and cook till it is brown. Once browned, it will release back all the ghee.

*At this stage add powdered peanuts and mix them. Remove from flame and let it cool completely. Now add desisted coconut, breakfast sugar, chopped dried fruits and melon seeds.

*Mix them and shape into ladoos. Just in case the mixture is too dry, add some melted ghee and then shape them into ladoos. Once shaped, roll them in dried desiccated coconut and serve.

Pro tips

The mixture can also be served as panjiri.

Benefits of singhara

Singhara atta or water chestnut flour is said to be a rich source of potassium while being low in sodium. This makes it a good choice for those on a fast as it helps maintain the fluid level in the body. This also helps keep the energy levels up. As an excellent source of good carbohydrate and energy-boosting nutrients like iron, calcium, zinc and phosphorous, singhara atta is a powerhouse of antioxidants and minerals.

