Navratri 2019: Head to these restaurants in Delhi to indulge in Navratri delicacies

As per the Luni-solar calendar, Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. It generally falls in the month of Chaitra, the first month of lunar calendar. The celebrations, which began April 6 will continue till April 14. During this time, most people observe a fast and follow a special vegetarian diet several.
To save you from the hassle of cooking a meal, many eateries in the Capital are providing offers you can avail of during this auspicious period. Head to these places to savour the best of Navratri food!
Crowne Plaza
Crowne Plaza is offering ‘Too Indian Navratri’ for its customers. There will be a variety of delicacies like khatta meetha kaddu, samak ke chawal, sabudana khichdi, aloo raita among others. There will also be
vrat (fast) special salad available in a thali as well as an ala carte option. This will take place from April 6 to 14.
Where: Edesia
Price: Rs 999 plus taxes (per person)
Darzi Bar & Kitchen
This Navratri, Darzi Bar & Kitchen at Connaught Place is offering an exciting menu that includes pumpkin ki khatti, pineapple halwa, creamy paneer tikka among others. The offer, that started from April 6 will continue till 14 and one can avail it from 12 in the noon till 12 at midnight.
Where: Darzi, Bar and Kitchen, H-55, 1st Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Price: Rs. 250 plus taxes
Gastronomica
Gastronomica at GK 1 is offering an exclusive Navratri menu. This includes eclectic dishes like quinoa bhelpuri, water chestnut tortellini and honey roasted pumpkin.
Where: Gastronomica, M-55, Second Floor, (Above Citibank ATM), M Block Market, Greater Kailash I, New Delhi, Delhi 110048
Price: Starts from Rs 249 plus taxes
The Drunken Botanist
The Drunken Botanist at DLF Cyber Hub have come up with new Bento boxes, that includes Indian, Asian and European options. These boxes includes dishes like barley and avacado salad, soya keema spring rolls, tofu teriyaki among others.
Where: The Drunken Botanist, DLF Cyber Hub
Price: Rs 899 onwards
Paatra
Paatra, this Navratri is offering a delicious thali that ncludes kuttu atte ki poori, swaang ke chawal ki roti, chawal aur makhane ki kheer among others. You must try it out!
Where: Paatra, Jaypee Vasant Continental
Price: Starting at 699 plus taxes
