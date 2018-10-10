Navratri Fast Recipes: Satiate your taste buds with these delicious and easy-to-make vrat recipes

Navratri Fast Recipes: Try out these appetising vrat recipes! (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Navratri Fast Recipes: The nine-day long festival of Navratri starts today, on October 10, and will end on October 18 this year. During this time, Hindu devotees across India offer prayers and worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. During this period, they observe fast and can consume only a selected variety of foods. The food made during this time are low on spices and high in fibre and nutrient content. But it doesn’t mean they have to be any less delicious.

So, to guide you through the religious celebrations, from toothsome sabudaana aloo chaat to delicious makhane aur kaju ki kheer, we have curated a list of delicious and easy-to-make vrat/fast recipes.

Roasted Almond dip with Baked Namakpara

by Chef Kunal Kapur

Roasted Almond dip with Baked Namakpara

Ingredients

For almond dip

1/2 cup — Almonds roasted and crushed

1 cup — Tomato chopped

2 — Garlic cloves

1 — Sprig Basil

1/2 — Lemon

1/2 tsp — Salt

1/2 tsp — Pepper

For namakpara

250 gms — Refined flour

10 gms — Sugar

1 tsp — Salt

20 ml — Olive oil

150 ml — Water

Method

For the almond dip:

*For the dip, place the tomatoes in a bowl. Crush and then chop the garlic, add to the tomatoes.

*Finely chop the basil sprig and add to tomatoes with rest of the ingredients. Refrigerate for a while.

For the namakpara:

*Prepare dough with the above ingredients. Give it a rest for 10 minutes. Now roll out very thin sheet and bake it in a pre-heated oven at 200 degrees Celcius for 10-12 minutes.

*Remove and break into pieces. Serve with the almond dip.

Makhane aur Kaju ki Kheer

by Rajat Panwar, Head chef at Brew Buddy, Gurgaon

Makhane aur Kaju ki Kheer.

Ingredients

1 cup — Puffed Lotus Seeds and cashew nut (toasted)

1/2 litre — Milk

2 tsp — Pure Ghee

3 tsp — Khoya/mawa

1/4 tsp — Green cardamom powder

1 tsp — Almonds (chopped)

1 tsp — Pistachios (chopped)

Method

*Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Pour the milk into a deep non-stick pan and let it come to a boil. Add the makhane and cashew nuts to the first pan and sauté lightly.

*Take it off the heat. Add khoya and powdered sugar to the milk and let it boil on low heat. Add the makhane and mix lightly. Add green cardamom powder, almonds, and pistachios.

*Mix well and take it off the heat. Let it cool to room temperature and then keep in the refrigerator to chill.

*Serve chilled.

Flavour Bomb

by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Flavour Bomb.

Ingredient

60g — Almonds

A pinch of Black Salt

1 tsp — Pepper

5 ml — Olive oil

1/2 tsp — Cumin powder

1/2 tsp — Cardamon powder

1/3 tsp — Hing powder

1/2 tsp — Clove powder

1/2 tsp — Sugar

Method

*Toss all the above ingredients in a bowl.

*In a moderate oven 150C, toast for 8 to 10 minutes.

*Cool and store in an airtight container.

Watermelon, feta and amaranth salad

by Pawan Bisht, Corporate and R&D Executive at Verandah

Watermelon, feta and amaranth salad.

Ingredients

2 cups — Scooped watermelon

2 cups — Washed and dried aragula leaves

4 tsp — Fresh lemon juice

2 tsp — Organic honey

2 tsp — Olive oil

4 tsp — Roasted amaranth seeds

1/2 cup — Feta

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Method

*Take a bowl and blend olive oil, honey, lemon juice, salt, and pepper thoroughly.

*Scoop watermelon and keep in the fridge to chill.

*Meanwhile in a mixing bowl add the dressing and the arugula. Toss it well.

*Place the dressed arugula in a plate along with the watermelon.

*Crumble the feta on top of the salad and garnish with the amaranth salad.

Sabudana Aloo Chat

by Vaibhav Bhargava, Corporate Chef at The Drunken Botanist

Sabudana Aloo Chat.

Ingredients

120 gms — Sabudana

100 gms — Potato (boiled and peeled)

2 gms — Red chili powder

10 gms — Mint

5 gms — Walnuts (optional)

5 gms — Roasted cumin

10 gms — Cashews

10 gms — Coriander leaves

15 gms — Ghee

5 ml — Lemon juice

Rock salt or sendha namak as required

Method

*Soak sabudana overnight in 1 cup of water. Cut boiled potato in small pieces. Heat half teaspoon of ghee and add potato pieces to the pan and roast till they get a brown coating.

In the same pan, dry roast the walnuts and cashew nuts till they are browned and crisp. Remove and keep aside.

*Heat 2 tsp of ghee in the same pan add the sabudana and continue to stir while sautéing them.

Stir and cook till the sabudana pearls become transparent, softened and completely cooked.

*Mix the fried potatoes, walnuts, cashews, coriander leaves, lemon juice, rock salt, red chilli powder, chat masala.

*Garnish with a few mint leaves.

*Serve the sabudana chaat recipe hot.

Tip: For healthier version instead of roasting potatoes, cashew nuts and walnuts in ghee, dry roast in an oven.

