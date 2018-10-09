Navratri 2018: Head to these restaurants across India for a delicious Navratri fare

The Navratri special thalis at these restaurants will satiate your taste buds! (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

The nine-day long festival of Navratri, which is celebrated by Hindus all over India will be observed from October 10 to 18, this year. Just like other festivals, this one too is incomplete without food and celebrations. People usually fast during this time and are permitted to consume a selected variety of foods that comprise dairy products and fresh fruits.

We have curated a list of restaurants from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, where you can indulge in some Navratri special menu and satiate your taste buds.

New Delhi

Band Baaja Baraat, Rajouri Garden

Band Baja Baraat in Rajouri Garden is all set with their Navratri specials. They have introduced a Special Navratra Thali and a special Navratra Buffet. The Navratra Thali includes paneer tikka, pineapple tikka, aloo ki sabzi, paneer kofta, raita, samak ke chawal, poori, rasmalai, and kheer. Meanwhile, the lavish buffet will be served during lunch and dinner hours, with a live counter. Golgappe, pao bhaji, Navratri special aloo tikki, papdi chaat, malai paneer tikka are some of the items included in the list.

Cost: Thali at Rs 299 (all inclusive); Buffet: Lunch at Rs 549 (all inclusive) and Dinner: Rs 799 (all inclusive)

Time: 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to midnight

Address: A-6 Ground Floor, Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden

Contact no.: 95990 08036

The Band Baja Baraat special Navratra thali.

Punjab Grill, multiple locations

Begin the festivities with the specially curated Navratri Thali at Punjab Grill, which is situated at multiple locations across Delhi. A sumptuous spread will be offered that will include delicacies like kacche kele ki tikki, ramdana crusted paneer roll, kheere ke pakode ki kadi, and chironji ki dal among others. Desserts will comprise of kesari rasmalai and doodh ka halwa.

Cost for two: Rs 1200 (plus taxes)

Time: 11am to 11pm

Address: Punjab Grill, Delhi NCR (Khan Market, Pacific Mall, Starling Mall, Ambience Mall, Select City Mall)

Edesia, Okhla

Edesia will be serving some lip-smacking satvik flavours during this time. The menu consists of shakarkandi ki chat, khatta meetha kaddu, paneer makhane ki sabji, aloo ki sabji, samak ke chawal, to name a few. Complete your meal with a refreshing sweet lassi, sabudana kheer, and fresh cut fruits.

Cost: Rs 950 (plus taxes)

Address: Edesia at Crowne Plaza, Okhla

Papaji & Sons, Paschim Vihar

For this festive season, Papaji & Sons brings to you a special Navaratri feast. The special Navratri Thali consists of paneer makhani, aalu sabzi, swank ka papad, kuttu aata puri, salad, curd, and sabudana kheer.

Cost: Rs.199 (plus taxes)

Address: 62, 63, GF, DDA Market, BG-8, Paschim Vihar

Contact no.: 8282822800

The Papaji & Sons special Navratri menu.

Mumbai

Khandani Rajdhani, Thane West

Celebrate this Navratri and Dussehra at Khandani Rajdhani with their Gujarati and Rajasthani dishes handcrafted especially for the festive season.

Cost: Rs 900-1000

Time: 12pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 11pm

Address: Viviana Mall, Thane West

Maharaja’s Bhog, Juhu

Maharaja’s Bhog special Navratri special menu includes an upvas thali that will consist of a wide assortment of sweets and vegetables.

Cost: Rs 800 – 900

Time: 12pm to 3.30pm; 7pm to 10.45pm

Address: Juhu Tara Road, Opposite Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Bus Stop, Juhu

Golden Star Thali

This Gujarati/Rajasthani eatery will have a Navratri Rasoi Utsav filled with sweets, unlimited vegetables and farsans galore.

Cost: Rs 800 for two people (approx)

Time: 11.30am to 3.30pm, 7pm to 10.30pm

Address: 330, Raja Rammohan Roy Road, Opposite Charni Road Station, Charni Road, Mumbai

Bengaluru

The Gokulam Grand Hotel and Spa, Mathikere

The Gokulam Grand Hotel and Spa, Bengaluru bring forth a Rajasthani cuisine that includes exotic dishes like achari arbi, Jodhpuri biryani, and haldi ki subzi.

Cost: Rs 1395 (plus taxes)

Time: Dinner only

Address: My Place All Day Dining, Gokulam Grand Hotel & Spa, 115, Gokula Extension, Mathikere

Contact No.: 8043001000

The My Place All Day Dining thali.

Kesariya

Celebrate this Navratri at Kesariya with their lavish Rajasthani spread handcrafted especially for the festive season.

Cost: Rs 1,000 for two people (approx)

Time: 12pm-3.30pm, 7pm-11pm

Address: 55, Goenka Chambers, Jeevan Griha Colony, 19th Main, Phase 2, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Kolkata

Haldiram’s, Bara Bazar

Haldiram’s, Kolkata is offering a variety of savouries and the special items for the Navratri season this year. Head to this place for a delicious day!

Cost: Rs 300

Time: 7am to 10pm

Address: 7, Jagmohan Mullick Lane, Bara Bazar

Baati Chokha

Head to this hidden gem in Kolkata for a traditional Varanasi style cuisine this Navratri. This village-themed restuarant serves a variety of littis.

Cost: Rs 600 for two people (approx)

Time: 12 pm to 11 pm

Address: FD 14, Sector 3, Salt Lake

So where will you head for Navrati this season?

