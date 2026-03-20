Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Malaika Arora’s discipline, tells Kapil Sharma she carries her own ‘dabbas’ on shoot

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Navjot Singh Sidhu recently praised actor and entrepreneur Malaika Arora’s discipline on The Great Indian Kapil Show, sharing, “She carries her own dabbas (meal boxes) on sets and eats meals on time.”
Taking a cue from Sidhu, let’s understand how carrying your meal boxes helps.
From a dietitian’s perspective, this small habit actually reflects one of the strongest pillars of long-term health and sustainable fitness. Here’s why.
“While many people assume celebrities maintain their bodies through extreme workouts or fancy diets, the real foundation of good health lies in consistency and discipline around food habits. “Carrying your own meals ensures control over portion size, food quality, and meal timing, which are crucial factors in maintaining stable metabolism and preventing unhealthy food choices during busy schedules,” said Goyal.
When people rely on outside food or skip meals due to work, they often experience blood sugar fluctuations, energy crashes, and increased cravings, which eventually lead to overeating. “In contrast, planned meals help maintain steady energy levels, balanced nutrition, and better digestive health,” mentioned Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Eating meals on time is equally important because irregular eating patterns can disturb hunger hormones and metabolic balance, Goyal stressed.
“The traditional Indian dabba culture actually supports mindful eating by encouraging home-cooked, balanced meals that usually include grains, vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats while avoiding excess oils, sodium, and preservatives commonly found in restaurant food.”
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Carrying your own food, eating on time, and planning balanced meals may seem basic, but these practices play a powerful role in maintaining long-term health, reflected Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.