Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Malaika Arora’s discipline, tells Kapil Sharma she carries her own ‘dabbas’ on shoot

Sidhu with Malaika on the show (Netflix/Instagram)

Navjot Singh Sidhu recently praised actor and entrepreneur Malaika Arora’s discipline on The Great Indian Kapil Show, sharing, “She carries her own dabbas (meal boxes) on sets and eats meals on time.”

Taking a cue from Sidhu, let’s understand how carrying your meal boxes helps.

From a dietitian’s perspective, this small habit actually reflects one of the strongest pillars of long-term health and sustainable fitness. Here’s why.

“While many people assume celebrities maintain their bodies through extreme workouts or fancy diets, the real foundation of good health lies in consistency and discipline around food habits. “Carrying your own meals ensures control over portion size, food quality, and meal timing, which are crucial factors in maintaining stable metabolism and preventing unhealthy food choices during busy schedules,” said Goyal.